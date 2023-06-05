Lawyer warns COVID inquiry chair may have to resign if government continues to withhold key messages – Byline Times

Newsletter offer Receive our Behind the headlines email and we will post a free copy of Signing time

A leading lawyer in the COVID inquiry has warned that the chair of the official inquiry into governments’ handling of the pandemic may have to resign if vital messages continue to be withheld from ministers.

The government has confirmed it will launch a legal challenge to the inquiry chairmen’s request for unredacted WhatsApp messages between Boris Johnson and a range of high-profile figures during the pandemic, including with the then Chancellor and now Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Speaking at a joint TUC/COVID Bereaved Families for Justice press conference, Elkan Abrahamson, Major Inquiries and Inquiries Manager at Broudie Jackson Canter, and advocate for the bereaved families, said the government’s legal challenge to withholding messages from Boris Johnson and other top officials is a power struggle that President Baroness Hallett must win.

Politicians say it’s okay to sell WhatsApps in a book but not quite right to leak them to an investigation,” he said. “The president says she needs to see them. The only logical answer will be to resign otherwise, because she will not be able to do her job.

Families demand change

Lobby Akinnola, spokesperson for COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, lost his father to the virus in April 2020. He stressed the critical need for the investigation to drive substantial change for the management of future pandemics.

“We don’t want another investigation that becomes a pile of paper in a library that nobody looks at,” he said, speaking directly to Sunak. “You hold the life of the nation in your hands. It is essential that there is good accountability.

Tuckwood, a former frontline worker, has reported first hand on the dire conditions for NHS staff during the pandemic.

“We were sticking gowns to gloves,” he told reporters at the official press conference. “We didn’t have enough staff, PPE. I was working nights and staying in a hospital room during the day away from my family… We were in a terrible situation in the NHS until the pandemic started… I find it really hard to look back on that time.

He said staff were deliberately dehydrating themselves so he didn’t have to go to the bathroom and remove his PPE.

Tuckwood stressed the need for full transparency from the government: “Anyone who has lost loved ones deserves to know that there is accountability for those mistakes. We had to put the pieces back together. »

To hide the truth

TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said Signing time that the government’s legal challenge is to hide relevant information, although the government says it protects the privacy of politicians and unambiguously suppresses irrelevant information.

You can only assume it’s because they have something to hide,” Nowak said. “And I think what we need, from the beginning of this investigation, is to start with a principle of openness and transparency.

Boris Johnson is currently having his legal fees paid by the taxpayer, despite earning millions in speaking fees since leaving office last year. Nowak said: I think the public will wonder why, for example, the TUC and our unions who will be calling participants in this survey, we have not received any public funding.

This has been the case for hundreds of thousands of union members working on the front lines during the pandemic. And even… [the former] The Prime Minister, who we know, wrote the lockdown laws during COVID, gets taxpayers’ money.

He added: People are watching carefully. This government has lost confidence in its ability to do the right thing. It is therefore time for the Prime Minister to intervene. Be open, honest and transparent. I think that’s what the British public wants.

Speaking on behalf of the bereaved families, Akinnola stressed the need for accountability. He said his “dad cared about people” and wanted his “legacy to be politicians accepting the lessons that need to be learned”.

He asked a question directly to Sunak: “Do you want to be hostile to the reasons for the investigation? You hold the life of the nation in your hands. It is essential that there is good accountability.

In addition to his warning about the president’s potential resignation, Abrahamson pointed to the ongoing battle over the messages passed to the inquiry: “It’s an existential struggle. It should take as long as necessary,” he said. However, he also expressed concerns about the rapid progress of the investigation, stating that “the preparation [for the pandemic] is processed very quickly, I think too quickly.

Front line experience

Tuckwood pointed out that the NHS had been promised everything it needed after the pandemic, but staff had to fight for a pay rise. We were forced to take industrial action to get the pay rise needed to stay in the health service,” he said.

There is a lot of cynicism that healthcare workers need to be won over and shown that things can really change.

He added that the NHS is not in a better position since the pandemic, as we are still missing all the key targets, we still do not have enough staff to deliver the care we need. So I don’t think we can have any certainty that health services are better to deal with another pandemic should it occur.

Nurses saved Boris Johnson’s life and he promised he had had an epiphany and things would change. They told us the NHS would get whatever is needed, I don’t see how we can be sure that [politicians have] learned the lessons. It’s traumatic. It’s hard to think about what people have been through, but NHS staff are still going through it.

The grieving process

Attorney Elkan Abrahamson said it was vital that the COVID inquiry hear directly from families affected by the pandemic about something that is not currently on the agenda.

You will often find people who have testified in other inquests saying they feel like a weight has been lifted from their shoulders, because they finally got to talk about their loved one,” he said. he declares. “And I think that’s doubly important here, because what happens in a lot of investigations, whether or not you bury a loved one, you go through a normal grieving process and then it all comes back into the investigation.

“Here they haven’t even gone through that initial grieving process, because of how the funeral must have happened or not. So many bereaved people tell us it didn’t happen.

This will, indeed, be the first manifestation of the grieving process and the first outbreak of PTSD, I really think, yes. Having this opportunity, if not personally, to talk about your loved one to hear other people talk about the loss of their loved one would be extremely helpful to the investigation.

He also called for a new legal duty of candor for politicians, requiring policymakers to be fully honest in their public comments on the pandemic. “All is lost if we don’t get answers, just tell the truth and be honest,” he said.