Politics
Chinese executive: Bongbong Marcos and Xi have already reached consensus on maritime dispute
MANILA, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his Chinese counterpart President Xi Jinping have already reached consensus on maritime issues in the Western Philippine Sea, according to Ji Lingpeng, Counselor at the Chinese Embassy.
Asked about a Chinese media report that Chinese fishermen collected buoys in the Western Philippine Sea, Lingpeng did not respond directly, saying only that he understood that our Filipino friends were very concerned about the issues of the South China Sea.
READ: Buoys remain in WPS contrary to Chinese media PCG’s request for removal
President Xi Jinping and I have reached consensus on maritime issues in a friendly manner with consultation and exchange. I think that under the leadership of our two presidents, maybe we will find a good way to sort out all these problems, he said during the press conference of the award for promoting understanding between the Philippines and the Philippines. China Monday.
He also said that the South China Sea does not represent the whole relationship between China and the Philippines.
The South China Sea issue is only a very small part of our bilateral relationship. We have a lot of cooperation to strengthen, especially in the post-COVID era. In fact, this year, you may have seen that a lot of cooperation has been put forward between our two countries, especially in the economic field, Lingpeng told reporters.
While the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has previously denied the claim that Philippine buoys were collected by Chinese fishermen, there have been numerous cases of territorial disputes in the Western Philippine Sea.
One of them occurred in February 2023, when the PCG reported an incident of a Chinese Coast Guard vessel pointing a laser at Filipino personnel, causing temporary blindness.
RELATED STORIES:
China Harassment of PCG Using Provocative and Dangerous Laser in US
PH files 461 diplomatic protests against China since 2016, DFA says
JPD
