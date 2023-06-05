Bonus amount increases, Menpora Dito accompanying President Jokowi offers bonus at SEA Games 2023 in Cambodia





Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Indonesia (Menpora RI) Dito Ariotedjo on Monday (5/6) afternoon accompanied President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in giving bonuses to medal-winning athletes at SEA Games Cambodia 2023 at the courtyard of Merdeka Palace, Jakarta.

Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Indonesia (Menpora RI) Dito Ariotedjo on Monday (5/6) afternoon accompanied President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in giving bonuses to medal-winning athletes at SEA Games Cambodia 2023 at the courtyard of Merdeka Palace, Jakarta. (photo: raiky/kemenpora.go.id)

Jakarta: Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Indonesia (Menpora RI) Dito Ariotedjo on Monday (5/6) afternoon accompanied President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) giving bonuses to medal-winning athletes at SEA Games Cambodia 2023 at Merdeka Palace Court, Jakarta. At the start of his address, Menpora Dito thanked President Jokowi for receiving Indonesian athletes who had fought and excelled at the 2023 SEA Games in Cambodia. “Thank God, thanks to the grace of God and the prayers of the president and all the people of Indonesia. The Indonesian contingent won 87 gold, 80 silver and 109 bronze medals at the 2023 SEA Games in Cambodia. This achievement surpassed the President’s goal of 69 gold medals. medals,” said Menpora Dito. Menpora Dito also said that this achievement surpassed the achievements of Vietnam SEA Games 2021 with 69 gold, 90 silver and 81 bronze medals. In addition, several sports managed to create a surprise by winning the general classification. “The Indonesian contingent also won overall championships in 8 sports. Among them are badminton, weightlifting, bicycle racing, tennis, esports, volleyball, pencak silat and wushu” , he added. With this achievement, the government awarded awards to athletes, coaches and assistant coaches amounting to IDR 289,014,579,979. The amount of bonuses received for the Indonesian contingent has indeed increased this time. Like individual gold, which was previously 500 million, to 525 million. Likewise with others. (see details below) Meanwhile, during the awards ceremony, President Jokowi was proud of the achievements of the Indonesian contingent at SEA Games 2023. “I asked Menpora, what is the target for gold medals? He said at least 60, I said I don’t want 60, at least 69 gold medals. And now in Cambodia , we have 87 gold medals,” Jokowi said. “I think the bonus is really big. We calculated a total of IDR 289 billion, it’s for athletes, coaches, assistant coaches, all are given,” Jokowi said. The following is a list of Cambodia 2023 SEA game bonuses

ATHLETE

Not a medal

– Individual IDR 525 million

– Double/Pair IDR 420 million

– Beregu Rp367.500.000 Silver medal

– Individual IDR 315 million

– Double/Pair IDR 252 million

– Beregu Rp220,500,000 Bronze medal

– Individual 157,500,000

– Doubles/Pair IDR 126 million

– Beregu Rp105.525.000 COACH

Single/double

Gold: 210 million rupees

Money: IDR 126 million

Bronze: IDR 63 million Double

Gold: IDR 315 million

Money: IDR 189 million

Bronze: IDR 94,500.00 Second and subsequent medals

– Gold: IDR 105 million

– Money: IDR 63 million

– Bronze: IDR 31,500,000 COACH’S ASSISTANT

– Individual/multiple gold IDR 105 million

– Money Rp63 million

– Bronze IDR 31,500,000 Double

– Gold IDR 157 million

– Silver Rp94,500,000

– Bronze IDR 47,250,000 The second medal and so on

– Not Rp52,500,000

– money Rp31,500,000

– bronze IDR 15,750,000 TOTAL BONUS: Rp289,014,579,979

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kemenpora.go.id/detail/3657/jumlah-bonus-meningkat-menpora-dito-dampingi-presiden-jokowi-berikan-bonus-sea-games-2023-kamboja The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos