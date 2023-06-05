Gulf support for Erdogan’s turkeys goes beyond economics

When imprisoned Turkish politician Selahattin Demirtas apologized for the poor performance of his pro-Kurdish parties in the recent Turkish elections, he did more than take responsibility.

Demirtas implicitly questioned the idea that Turks vote primarily along ideological and identity lines rather than on the basis of assessing which party will best serve their economic and social interests.

However, the reality is that all of the above shapes the vote of Turks

Demirtas’ People’s Democratic Party (HDP), which is running under another party’s banner due to a possible ban on suspected militant links, won 8.79% in parliamentary elections last month, down from 11.7% in 2018. Even so, it remains third. largest party in parliament.

At first glance, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s economic performance suggested that the Turks would choose change. Inflation hovers around 44%; the Turkish lira has lost 90% of its value over the past decade and hit a new low a day after Mr Erdogan’s election victory.

In addition, many blame corruption and failure to meet building standards for the degree of devastation caused by the February earthquakes in eastern Turkey, parts of which are predominantly Kurdish.

As startling as these statistics and claims are, they only tell part of the story.

Counterintuitively, Mr. Erdogan has likely benefited not only from the skills that stand out best when he is in a political fight, but also from his religiosity, the religious lacing of politics and the promotion of greater freedom for public expressions of piety in a country that has long sought to confine them to the private sphere.

Conservative religious women were one of the key constituencies that benefited economically and socially from Mr. Erdogan’s dismantling of Kemalist restrictions that banned women from wearing the headscarf in government offices and universities.

“Erdogan is so loved because he changed people’s lives,” said Ozlem Zengin, an MP from the President’s Justice and Development Party (AKP).

Likewise, religion may have been one of the reasons why voters in earthquake-affected regions preferred the AKP to Mr. Demirtas HDP.

Economist Jeanet Sinding Bentzen notes that individuals become more religious if an earthquake has recently struck nearby. Although the effect diminishes after some time, data on children of immigrants reveal a persistent effect across generations.

With the economy in mind, some voters wondered whether opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, with his vow to bring Turkey back into the Western fold, would have been able to garner much-needed support from Gulf states like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

After years of strained relations, Saudi and Emirati support for Mr Erdogan emerged days after the Turkish leader’s electoral success.

The United Arab Emirates ratified a five-year, $40 billion trade deal with Turkey three days after the vote. This agreement marks a new era of cooperation in our long-standing friendship, said UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani al-Zeyoudi.

Meanwhile, Saudi Aramco, the kingdom’s national oil company, met some 80 Turkish contractors in Ankara this week to discuss potential projects worth $50 billion.

Aramco wants to see as many Turkish contractors as possible in its projects. They plan to build a refinery, pipeline, management buildings and other infrastructure that will represent an investment of $50 billion, said Erdal Eren, head of the Turkish Entrepreneurs Association.

To salute foreign investors, including Gulf states that are increasingly tying aid to recipients’ economic reform policies, Erdogan on Saturday appointed Mehmet Simsek, a highly respected former banker and deputy prime minister and minister. of Finance, like his new Minister of Treasury and Finance.

Foreign investors and analysts saw the appointment of Mr. Simsek, a proponent of conventional economic policies, as a sign that Mr. Erdogan could walk away from his unorthodox refusal to raise interest rates that fueled inflation and the exodus of foreign money.

In addition to stabilizing the economy, Erdogan faces challenges funding reconstruction in earthquake-hit areas as well as in northern Syria as part of an effort to facilitate the return of refugees. refugees.

With 3.7 million registered refugees, Turkey is home to the largest community of Syrian exiles. Anti-migrant sentiment and promises of refugee returns have been prominent in election campaigns over the past month. The return of refugees is also part of the Gulf States’ renewed engagement with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Ironically, the Gulf’s support for Mr. Erdogan, despite his Islamist leanings, may be driven as much by economics as by geopolitics.

At a time when the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia adopt positions contrary to the policy of the United States, guarantor of the security of the region, they can consider Mr. Erdogan as an increasingly important partner, that the moves by the Gulf States constitute a real shift in policy or simply leverage to persuade the United States to pay more attention to their concerns.

Like the two Gulf states, Mr. Erdogan, despite Turkey’s membership in NATO, has pursued an independent foreign policy involving close ties with Russia and a military intervention in Syria that impacts the efforts of the Gulf to drive a wedge between Syria and Iran.

In its latest Independent Action Plan, the UAE said it was withdrawing from a US-led maritime security force, the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF).

Led by a US admiral, the CMF brings together 38 countries, including Saudi Arabia, to stop Iranian attacks on commercial ships, arms smuggling and piracy.

The UAE said its withdrawal was part of an assessment of effective security cooperation in the Middle East.

However, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan and his Emirati counterpart, Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, did not discuss a UAE withdrawal in a joint statement on Friday after talks in Washington.

“Sheikh Tahnoon commended the United States’ strong security and defense partnership with the United Arab Emirates. Mr. Sullivan affirmed the United States’ commitment to deterring threats against the United Arab Emirates and other American partners while working diplomatically to defuse conflict and reduce tensions in the region,” the statement read.

In addition, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will meet this week in Saudi Arabia with his counterparts from the Gulf Cooperation Council, including the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Emirates, Abdullah bin Zayed al Nahyan.

Meanwhile, various Iranian and other media quoted a Qatari news site, Al Jadid, as saying that China was facilitating talks between the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Iran to create a force joint naval force to strengthen maritime security in the Gulf.

The report did not say whether China would take an active role in the force or whether participation would be limited to Middle Eastern states.

Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani discussed plans for a joint maritime force on local television, but did not mention Chinese involvement.

In an initial response, CMS and US Fifth Fleet spokesman Commander Tim Hawkins rejected the notion of maritime forces including Iran. It defies reason that Iran, the number one cause of regional instability, claims to want to form a naval security alliance to protect the very waters it threatens, Hawkins said.

The path to follow

Still, the force, if created, could shed a different light on Emirati and Saudi efforts to bolster Mr Erdogan.

Taken together, the UAE alleged that the withdrawal of the US-led CMF, the creation of an alternative force associated with China and support for Mr Erdogan would signal a willingness by the Gulf to take greater responsibility for the security of the region.

It would also indicate a qualitative shift in Chinese engagement in the Middle East following the March China-brokered deal between Saudi Arabia and Iran that restored diplomatic ties.

Turkey has been conspicuously absent from Gulf security talks, despite being a regional power with a seasoned military, a growing local defense industry and regional ambitions. The United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia account for 40% of Turkish arms exports.

Turkey first proposed establishing a military base in Saudi Arabia in 2015, two years before the kingdom and the United Arab Emirates launched a 3.5-year diplomatic and economic boycott of Qatar that was lifted in 2021. The Gulf States demanded, among other things, that Qatar end the army. cooperation with Turkey and closed a Turkish military base populated by Turkish forces at the start of the boycott.

If the current trend of US detachment from the region continues and Turkey’s growing regional posture continues to move forward, Ankara could have an opportunity to strengthen its position in the Gulf, the Middle East specialist said. -East Ali Bakir.

Dr. James M. Dorsey is an award-winning journalist and scholar, an associate senior researcher at Nanyang Technological Universitys S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, and the author of the syndicated column and podcast, The Turbulent World with James M. Dorsey.

