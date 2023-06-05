The controversy over the resignation honors list The European Conservative

The UK suffers from cancel culture as badly, if not worse, than any other part of the Anglosphere. As Britain endures its worst economy in 70 years and is just beginning to recover from months of political turmoil, its highest corridors of power are still ringing with token attempts to accept the former prime minister’s controversial resignation. Boris Johnson. He was forced out of office amid a series of scandals, the most damning of which was by far the conclusion of an investigation that he had violated his own government’s strict restrictions in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. to organize parties in his official residence.

Johnson apologized and paid the legally required civil penalty, but the damage was done. Always a strong voice in conservative politics, he lost control of his party last July and resigned in September 2022, to be replaced for 49 days by the ill-fated Liz Truss and then, more permanently, by the darling of the establishment. Rishi Sunak. Johnson’s former party is trailing in the polls, and most observers believe the next general election, due by January 2025, will return a Labor government.

Meanwhile, Johnson’s most current legacy remains his resignation honors list, a UK-only convention that allows outgoing prime ministers to nominate people they deem worthy of honors bestowed by the monarch. These include peerages, now granted for life outside the royal family, which come with a permanent appointment to the House of Lords, as well as knighthoods, dames and other titles. The monarch usually grants them without question. Peerages are now subject to scrutiny by a House of Lords Nominating Committee which can veto appointments, although the incumbent Prime Minister can overrule it to grant what are effectively lifetime posts in the British Parliament which come with generous per diems for participation and other benefits. , including the right of beneficiary children to use the honorable designation for the duration of their lives.

Few resignation honors have sparked much controversy so far, beyond the usual left-wing whining about the inequality suggested by titles and the protracted and unfinished House of Lords reform bill, which leaves this chamber where life peers continue to sit alongside a reduced number of hereditary peers. and the principal bishops of the Church of England, the second largest legislative body in the world after the Chinese National People’s Congress.

Like Johnson himself, his resignation honors were outsized. Although the list has not been made public, in its initial form it would have included up to 100 names, about twice as many as former prime ministers David Cameron and Theresa May included in their resignation honors after much longer terms as Prime Minister. Truss reportedly submitted a much more modest list of just four names after stepping down from his seven-week term, after being advised to keep it short to avoid embarrassing newly proclaimed King Charles III.

Johnson’s original list would have included a knighthood for his father Stanley Johnson, who had been a Conservative member of the European Parliament from 1979 to 1984 but then failed to secure a greater role in British electoral politics. (Johnson raised his younger brother, former MP Jo Johnson, to the House of Lords in his 2020 Dissolution Honors List.) around 30, along with loyalists in Parliament, Conservative Party donors, Brexit leaders, failed Conservative candidate for London mayor Shaun Bailey and others whom Johnson deemed deserving. At least four of those who would be on his list are current members of the House of Commons nominated for peerages, whose seats in the House of Commons would have to be filled by by-election if they were elevated to Lords. In the case of two of these MPs, their majorities in the last election were less than 5,000 votes, suggesting that the struggling Tories could lose these seats and, possibly, the others in an off-schedule election that would be scrutinized. as a spokesperson for national politics. mood.

Johnson’s slate is thought to have been delayed in part to avoid such electoral embarrassment, but its sheer size also appears to have been a factor. In March, conservative insiders reportedly approached him asking that he be downgraded to something more in line with those of his predecessors. It is believed he complied and narrowed the list down to 50 names.

In May, however, there were calls for Johnson’s list to be removed altogether. Despite his civil sanction and loss of office last year, investigations into the former prime minister’s pandemic activities continue. The House of Commons Privileges Committee is investigating whether he misled Parliament in public statements claiming he was following COVID rules and guidelines in his residences. Meanwhile, his official pandemic-era diary, which presumably contains lists of visitors to his residences during COVID, has been turned over to two separate police forces who are continuing their investigations. The logs’ source is the UK government’s Cabinet Office, which received copies because it was paying Johnson’s legal fees during the investigations and was therefore considered a client. Upon inspection, Cabinet Office mandarins appear to have determined that the contents of the diaries required that they be turned over to law enforcement.

Johnson has since severed relations with his government lawyers, saying he has lost faith in the system, and he now claims he is unrepresented in its investigations. It’s no secret that the British establishment despises Johnson, blames him for getting Brexit done, and has a vested interest in blocking his continued influence on British politics. Turning in his diaries may have been one way of doing it, but opposition parties hoping to capitalize on his downfall and the general misery of conservatives are joining the attack, not just on him, but on traditions. British politics in general.

This scheme by disgraced former Prime Ministers to dodge democracy by trying to reward its lackeys as MPs with promised lifetime jobs in the House of Lords once again puts the interests of the Tory parties in front of the public, says the Labor deputy leader Angela Rayner, adding that Sunak should refuse to bid on Boris Johnson and drop the entire list of his predecessors. For good measure, Rayner also slammed Truss’ smaller, as-yet-undisclosed resignation honors as a list of shame that betrays a startling lack of humility. Bill Esterton, shadow labor minister for business and industry, condemned both lists as a gratifying failure because they would include a number of Tory leaders whose economic plans failed to save the UK from its misfortunes. Labor MP Andy McDonald tweeted:

This is what happens when you have a second parliamentary chamber based on filiation and clientelism. The House of Lords should be abolished, but the sight of a disgraced Prime Minister handing out peerages to his cronies is utterly outrageous.

Sunak’s decision will not be easy. Already underwater in the polls, the preservation of the Johnsons and Trusss honors rolls, even after Johnsons was cut in March, will leave him vulnerable to opposition talking points in the upcoming general election campaign. Scrapping him under pressure, on the other hand, will make him look weak and also set a precedent that will frustrate his ability and that of future prime ministers to reward personal and political loyalty. Either way, with a streamlined new monarch already in place, some of Britain’s political traditions may well be on the way out. And the biggest loser will be stability in the UK.