The Modi Decade by Shashi Tharoor
From India’s infrastructure expansion to rapid technological diffusion, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ nine years in office have featured many laudable achievements. Unfortunately, they also presented flawed policies in a wide range of areas.
NEW DELHI Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ government last week inaugurated a new parliament building in New Delhi. It was meant to symbolize the vision of a new India that Modi and his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claim to have achieved during nine years in power. But the building proved highly controversial, with 20 opposition parties boycotting the inauguration ceremony, the latest manifestation of the seemingly irreparable severance in relations between the opposition and the government.
As a member of the opposition, I too have been highly critical of the policies, rhetoric and functioning of the Indian government. But the fact is that Modi would have the highest approval rate of any world leader. As we approach the start of an election year, it is worth examining the sources of this support.
The Modi government can claim notable achievements. Most obvious has been the rapid construction of much-needed infrastructure, including new airports, ports and highways, made possible by simplified procedures, rapid approvals and heavy reliance on private contractors. The infrastructure boom has changed the face of many parts of India, and the work continues, with major new investment in upgrading India’s rail network, one of the largest in the world, but one of the most squeaky.
The government has also strengthened the social safety net for millions of poor Indians. Although Modi campaigned in 2014 against the welfare schemes of previous governments, which he said were colossal waste and engendered a culture of dependency, his government presided over the provision of toilets, cooking gas cylinders , monetary transfers to farmers and access to electricity and dependency. drinking water in rural India.
Such initiatives are not perfect, toilets lack running water, women cannot afford to refill gas cylinders and electricity supply is erratic. But they have undoubtedly improved the quality of rural life, especially in the impoverished northern states of the Hindi belt.
The Modi government has also overseen progress in the dissemination of technology. The proliferation of smartphones with cheap data plans has connected almost a billion Indians to the internet. India’s much-vaunted stack of government-backed Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) has enabled private companies to create the online commons. A startup culture has developed, mainly in the tech field, and several unicorns (startups valued at over a billion dollars) have emerged.
When a Pakistani video blogger raves about Indian street vendors offering Paytm QR codes on their tea carts, or bankers rave about India’s Unified Payments Interface (which transfers money directly between bank accounts), India is gaining global esteem. Governments that claim to have reduced leakage by paying social benefits directly into recipients’ accounts are credible.
Finally, Modi reinvigorated Indian diplomacy, traveling tirelessly around the world, hugging world leaders and addressing raucous gatherings of Indian expats in foreign capitals. India’s relations with the United States and its allies have never been better, and cooperation with major Gulf countries has never been closer.
But these successes have been offset by far less admirable policies. The bellicose Hindutva nationalism of the BJP which promotes a narrow interpretation of history and demonizes Indian minorities, especially Muslims, can be likened to a toxin injected into the veins of Indian society.
With BJP leaders and their cronies in the Hindutva Parivar, or family of associated organizations, regularly spouting incendiary and divisive rhetoric, it should come as no surprise that the violence has increased. Muslims were victims of lynching by so-called vigilantes, and some Christians were victims of vandalism and attacks during the Christmas period.
Although India’s elections remain free and fair, anti-democratic tendencies have crept in between the votes. Dissent is portrayed as disloyalty, with criticism of government policies branded as anti-national. Tax agencies and financial police have been unleashed against opposition leaders and their supporters, and bulldozing justice has been served primarily against Muslim protesters whose homes and businesses are being literally bulldozed without due process.
Moreover, the autonomy of Indian institutions, from the Reserve Bank of India to the Electoral Commission, has been weakened. Even justice is under pressure. Parliament has been reduced to a bulletin board of government decisions.
The Modi government has also fallen far short of economic policy. Despite progress in areas such as transport infrastructure and technology diffusion, India still has a long way to go on many fronts, especially schooling, skills development, sanitation and institutions. public health care.
Likewise, the benefits of economic growth have not reached the poor and the lower middle class. Unemployment is at record highs and women’s participation in the labor market is plummeting. Many small and micro businesses had to be permanently closed after the disastrous demonetization of 2016. Farmers are struggling to cope with falling incomes. Budgetary allocations for many essential social programs, including the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, have declined. Crony capitalism is endemic.
The Modi governments’ response to the COVID-19 crisis also left much to be desired. Although Indians were eventually vaccinated, images of migrant workers returning home during a nationwide lockdown still haunt the country. And while the government claims that less than 500,000 people have died, the World Health Organization estimates the true figure to be ten times higher, raising questions about the reliability of official statistics.
The jury is still out on the Modi governments’ handling of several other challenges, from the war in Ukraine to Chinese encroachments along the disputed Himalayan border. It is far from certain that India is ready to manage a conflict with China or Pakistan (or both). The 2015 deal to buy 36 Rafale fighter jets from French company Dassault Aviation continues to spark controversy, due to contractual irregularities.
India’s first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, is the only one to have won three successive terms. Next year, the people of India will assess Modis’ mixed record and decide whether it warrants making him second.
