Use of Erdogan effigy by Helsinki protesters not a crime, police say | News





Due to the intervention of officers during the march protest, the offense was categorized as attempted defamation rather than defamation, which would be punishable. Open image viewer The effigy of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that appeared during the Helsinki protest in March. Image: Kurdistan Solidarity Network

Helsinki police have completed a high-profile investigation into an incident during a protest in the capital in March, when demonstrators tried to smear blood on an effigy of the Turkish president. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The protest was organized outside the Turkish Embassy in the Kaivopuisto district of Helsinki by an international pro-Kurdish organization called Rise Up 4 Rojava. In a statement on Monday, Helsinki police said the attempt to smear blood on the effigy was not a crime under Finnish law. “The offense was reduced to an attempt due to the preventive action of the police at the time. The attempted defamation is not punishable under Finnish criminal law. Therefore, there is no reason to suspect a crime in this case,” the Detective Inspector said. Juha-Matti Suominen said in the press release. The incident came at a very sensitive time in Finnish-Turkish relations as the Turkish parliament was preparing to debate Finland’s application for NATO membership, after months of delay. These delays, prompted by Ankara, were partly caused by a similar incident in January in Sweden when protesters hung an effigy of Erdogan from his legs outside Stockholm City Hall. Turkish officials have expressed outrage over the incident and Turkey has yet to ratify Sweden’s bid for NATO membership. Although the Helsinki incident did not receive as much media attention in Turkey, there were fears that it had derailed diplomatic efforts at a critical time in Finland’s accession process. The organizers of the Rise Up 4 Rojava event had informed the police in advance that the effigy would be used as a prop in a dance performance. However, as the protest continued, police received reports that protesters planned to smear blood on the effigy. Acknowledging that such an act would meet the definition of the crime of defamation, Suominen said protest officers stepped in to intervene. Two other cases related to defamation of Erdoan’s image are still under investigation. “The cases relate to several offences, including unlawful threats, public disorder and possession of an object or substance likely to harm another person,” the police press release said. Suominen said protesters carried various weapons, or potential weapons, during the protest, including a gas canister and a knife. Would you like a roundup of the best stories of the week in your inbox every Thursday? SO register to receive our weekly email.

