Khan S: Pakistani NAB to investigate former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s 22 cabinet members in Al-Qadir corruption case





ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s anti-corruption watchdog has sought details of vehicles sold and bought by 22 members of former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cabinet as it widens the scope of the probe into the Al case -Qadir Trust, according to a media report on Monday. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has asked the Punjab Excise and Taxation Department to provide details of vehicles registered under the names of former cabinet members for verification as part of the investigation into the Al-Qadir Trust case, Dawn News quoted a source as Some of the former members of the Pakistan-owned Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) cabinet, including Asad Umar, Shireen Mazari, Pervez Khattak, Fawad Chaudhry, Hammad Azhar, Azam Khan Swati, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad and Babar Awan left the party after the May 9 violence. The Anti-Corruption Watchdog has sent a letter to the Provincial Excise Department advising that NAB Rawalpindi is carrying out an investigation against the 22 former cabinet members over allegations of bribery under the provisions of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999 In view of this, you are requested to provide details/copies of certified documents of any sale/purchase of vehicles during the period January 2018 till date on behalf of the following persons by June 20″, says the letter. NAB spokesman Kashif Zaman said the letter was published a few days ago but did not specify the exact date. On May 9, the bureau arrested PTI chief Khan for the alleged illegal acquisition of land and the construction of Al-Qadir University and the extension of benefits to real estate tycoon and owner of the city of Bahria, Malik Riaz, in legalizing Rs 50 billion which was identified and returned by the United Kingdom under his government. The arrest of Khan, 70, from the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the case sparked protests across the country, while several public and private properties, including military installations, were attacked . The NAB had already summoned Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, “as a witness and not as a defendant” on June 7. on May 23, where he was roasted for about four hours. Many of the 22 cabinet members under investigation also told NAB that an agreement between the UK’s National Crime Agency and the PTI government was presented to them in a sealed envelope at a meeting. of the firm. They claimed that the approval was given without seeing the contents of the document. Fawad Chaudhry, who was science and technology minister in 2019, told NAB he had not seen a deal presented to cabinet in a sealed envelope. Similarly, Sheikh Rashid the leader of the Muslim Awami League and a PTI ally in government said he did not attend that cabinet meeting, where the settlement with the National Command Authority was approved. Moreover, former federal minister Faisal Vawda even claimed that former ISI chief Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed was the architect and mastermind of the deal, according to the Dawn report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/pakistan/pakistans-nab-to-probe-former-premier-imran-khans-22-cabinet-members-in-al-qadir-corruption-case/articleshow/100770259.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos