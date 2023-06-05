Imran Khan, “hiding in a bunker”, will be an example for the chaos of May 9: Maryam Nawaz





Maryam claims that the AJK prime minister identified Imran as the planner of the May 9 attacks. “The PTI goes back to where it came from,” says the pillar of the PML-N. “Those who said they were going to make them cry are crying day and night.”

Firing a broadside at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, President Imran Khan, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) First Vice President Maryam Nawaz said on Monday that an example will be made of the former Prime Minister who “hides in the bunker” for the events of May 9.

The person hidden in the bunker will become an example [for everyone]said Maryam without naming Khan and his current residence Zaman Park in Lahore where he has been living since he was injured in an assassination attempt in Wazirabad on November 3, 2022.

She made the remarks while addressing a public gathering in Bagh, Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK).

Condemning the PTI leader for the May 9 attacks, the PML-N leader said the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir was “testifying against Imran Khan”. She claimed that the AJK premier had identified the head of the PTI as the planner of the May 9 attacks.

Maryam, while saluting the martyrs, said those desecrating the martyrs’ monuments are not Pakistanis referring to May 9 arsonists who vandalized Jinnah House and other military installations shortly after the arrest of the PTI Chairman in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case.

She added that the May 9 incidents brought tears to the eyes of the heirs of the martyrs.

Whoever treated the martyrs like this, the nation will not forgive them,” she added.

Maryam, the scion of the Sharif family political dynasty, went on to say that the PTI leader sold Kashmir while sitting with former US President Donald Trump.

The soldiers stand on the mountains and put their lives in danger for the motherland. Salute to those who sacrifice their lives for our safety, she also said.

On the exodus of PTI leaders from the party, she asked the crowd where the PTI was, saying they were going back to where they came from.

The party that hatched a plan to end Nawaz Sharif’s policies is in shambles. Those who used to say they were going to make them cry are crying day and night, the PML-N stalwart said.

She added that the PML-N is holding up today.

Introducing PML-N candidate Mushtaq Minhas to voters, Maryam urged people to support the candidate as he will build a hospital in the area.

What is the Al-Qadir Trust case?

Imran Khan, the former prime minister who was ousted in a vote of no confidence in April last year, along with his wife Bushra Bibi and other PTI leaders face an investigation by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) regarding a settlement between the PTI government and a property tycoon which allegedly caused a loss of £190million to the Treasury.

According to the charges, Khan and other defendants adjusted Rs50 billion to £190 million at the time sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.

They are also accused of obtaining undue advantages in the form of more than 458 earth canals in Mouza Bakrala, Sohawa, to establish Al-Qadir University.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/491376-imran-khan-hiding-in-bunker-to-be-made-an-example-for-may-9-mayhem-maryam-nawaz The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos