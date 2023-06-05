Politics
Bret Stephens: Turkey’s election is a warning about Trump
The totalitarian phenomenon, the French philosopher Jean-François Revel once noted, should not be understood without taking into account the thesis that a significant part of any society is made up of people who actively want tyranny: either to exercise it they themselves, or much more mysteriously to submit to it.
This is an observation that should guide our reflection on the re-election of Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Turkey. And that should serve as a warning about other places where seemingly incompetent autocratic leaders in many ways are returning to power through democratic means, including within the Republican Party.
That’s not quite how Erdogan’s close but comfortable second-round win last week over former civil servant Kemal Kilicdaroglu is portrayed in many analyses. The president, they say, has spent 20 years in office tipping every conceivable scale in his favor.
Erdogan used regulatory means and abused the criminal justice system to effectively control the media. He exercised his presidential power to give grants, tax cuts, cheap loans, and other aid to privileged constituencies. He sought to criminalize an opposition party on the specious grounds of its links with terrorist groups. In December, a Turkish court effectively banned Erdogan’s most serious potential rival, Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, from politics by sentencing him to prison for insulting public officials.
Then, too, Kilicdaroglu was widely seen as a colorless and incompetent politician, promising a return to a status quo ante that many Turks fondly remember as a time of regular economic crises and a kind of repressive secularism. .
All of this is true, as far as possible, and it helps underscore the global phenomenon of what Fareed Zakaria rightly calls free and unfair elections. But that doesn’t go far enough.
Turkey under Erdogan is in a terrible state and has been for a long time. Inflation hit 85% last year and is still north of 40%, thanks to Erdogan’s insistence on cutting interest rates in the face of rising prices. He used a series of show trials some based on fact, some on sheer fantasy to eviscerate civil liberties. The February earthquakes, which killed an estimated 50,000 and injured twice as many, were mismanaged by the government and exposed the corruption of a system that cared more about patronage networks than well-constructed buildings.
According to normal political expectations, Erdogan should have paid the political price with a landslide electoral defeat. Not only did he survive, but he increased his vote share in some of the most affected and neglected cities after the earthquakes. We love it, explained a resident quoted in The Economist. For the call to prayer, for our homes, for our scarves.
That last line is telling, and not just because it hints at the importance of Erdogan’s Islamism as the secret to his success. It’s a rebuke to the American slogan of James Carvilles, it’s the economy, stupid. In fact, no: it is also God, the tradition, the values, the identity, the culture and the resentments that go with it. Only a naked secular imagination fails to notice that there are things people care about more than their paychecks.
There is also the question of power. The classically liberal political tradition is based on suspicion of power. The illiberal tradition is based on the exaltation of it. Erdogan, as tribune of the Turkish Everyman, built himself an aesthetically grotesque 1,100-room presidential palace for $615 million. Far from scandalizing his supporters, he seems to have delighted them. They do not see in it a sign of extravagance or waste, but the importance of the man and the movement to which they attach themselves and submit.
All of this is a reminder that political signals are often transmitted at frequencies that liberal ears find difficult to hear, let alone decode. To wonder how Erdogan could be re-elected after having so completely destroyed his country’s economy and institutions is to wonder how Vladimir Putin seems to retain considerable national support in the wake of his debacle in Ukraine. Perhaps what a critical mass of ordinary Russians wants, at least on a subconscious level, is not an easy victory. It is a unifying event.
Which brings us to another potential man in his Palm Beach palace. In November, I was sure that Donald Trump was, as I wrote, finally finished. How could anyone other than his most slavish supporters continue to support him after he once again cost the Republicans the Senate? Wouldn’t this last proof of defeat be the last straw for the devotees who had been so promised to win?
I’m stupid. The Trump movement is not built on the prospect of winning. It is built on a sense of belonging: of being heard and seen; to be a thorn in the side of those whom you feel despise you and whom you in turn despise; of submission on behalf of the representation. Everything else, victory or defeat, prosperity or misery, are details.
Erdogan defied expectations because he got it. He will not be the last populist leader to do so.
Bret Stephens is a columnist for The New York Times, where this originally appeared.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.baltimoresun.com/opinion/op-ed/bs-ed-op-stephens-erdogan-trump-20230605-ey6g6437wbcfjct3vokvnl2y6u-story.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- June 16, Donald Trump launches his campaign
- 9 Years of PM Modi: Key Laws Passed by Narendra Modi’s Government
- Bret Stephens: Turkey’s election is a warning about Trump
- US and UK Navies Respond to Merchant Ship’s Distress Call in the Strait of Hormuz > United States Navy > News
- Freddy Krueger Actor Robert Englund Slated for Indianapolis Convention
- Six Spartans head to Austin for NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships
- Theragun Sale: Up to 26% Off
- Countries must put aside national interests on the climate crisis, says the UN Climate crisis
- Immune-functioning genes regulate key traits associated with Down syndrome in mice
- Defectors from ex-Pakistani PM Imran Khan’s party form new outfit
- Bollywood Sound Maestro Saibu V Simon Collaborates With Maris Vijay For ‘VattaKanal’
- Apple to announce new products at WWDC 2023 event