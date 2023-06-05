Bret Stephens: Turkey’s election is a warning about Trump

The totalitarian phenomenon, the French philosopher Jean-François Revel once noted, should not be understood without taking into account the thesis that a significant part of any society is made up of people who actively want tyranny: either to exercise it they themselves, or much more mysteriously to submit to it.

This is an observation that should guide our reflection on the re-election of Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Turkey. And that should serve as a warning about other places where seemingly incompetent autocratic leaders in many ways are returning to power through democratic means, including within the Republican Party.

That’s not quite how Erdogan’s close but comfortable second-round win last week over former civil servant Kemal Kilicdaroglu is portrayed in many analyses. The president, they say, has spent 20 years in office tipping every conceivable scale in his favor.

Erdogan used regulatory means and abused the criminal justice system to effectively control the media. He exercised his presidential power to give grants, tax cuts, cheap loans, and other aid to privileged constituencies. He sought to criminalize an opposition party on the specious grounds of its links with terrorist groups. In December, a Turkish court effectively banned Erdogan’s most serious potential rival, Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, from politics by sentencing him to prison for insulting public officials.

Then, too, Kilicdaroglu was widely seen as a colorless and incompetent politician, promising a return to a status quo ante that many Turks fondly remember as a time of regular economic crises and a kind of repressive secularism. .

All of this is true, as far as possible, and it helps underscore the global phenomenon of what Fareed Zakaria rightly calls free and unfair elections. But that doesn’t go far enough.

Turkey under Erdogan is in a terrible state and has been for a long time. Inflation hit 85% last year and is still north of 40%, thanks to Erdogan’s insistence on cutting interest rates in the face of rising prices. He used a series of show trials some based on fact, some on sheer fantasy to eviscerate civil liberties. The February earthquakes, which killed an estimated 50,000 and injured twice as many, were mismanaged by the government and exposed the corruption of a system that cared more about patronage networks than well-constructed buildings.

According to normal political expectations, Erdogan should have paid the political price with a landslide electoral defeat. Not only did he survive, but he increased his vote share in some of the most affected and neglected cities after the earthquakes. We love it, explained a resident quoted in The Economist. For the call to prayer, for our homes, for our scarves.

That last line is telling, and not just because it hints at the importance of Erdogan’s Islamism as the secret to his success. It’s a rebuke to the American slogan of James Carvilles, it’s the economy, stupid. In fact, no: it is also God, the tradition, the values, the identity, the culture and the resentments that go with it. Only a naked secular imagination fails to notice that there are things people care about more than their paychecks.

There is also the question of power. The classically liberal political tradition is based on suspicion of power. The illiberal tradition is based on the exaltation of it. Erdogan, as tribune of the Turkish Everyman, built himself an aesthetically grotesque 1,100-room presidential palace for $615 million. Far from scandalizing his supporters, he seems to have delighted them. They do not see in it a sign of extravagance or waste, but the importance of the man and the movement to which they attach themselves and submit.

All of this is a reminder that political signals are often transmitted at frequencies that liberal ears find difficult to hear, let alone decode. To wonder how Erdogan could be re-elected after having so completely destroyed his country’s economy and institutions is to wonder how Vladimir Putin seems to retain considerable national support in the wake of his debacle in Ukraine. Perhaps what a critical mass of ordinary Russians wants, at least on a subconscious level, is not an easy victory. It is a unifying event.

Which brings us to another potential man in his Palm Beach palace. In November, I was sure that Donald Trump was, as I wrote, finally finished. How could anyone other than his most slavish supporters continue to support him after he once again cost the Republicans the Senate? Wouldn’t this last proof of defeat be the last straw for the devotees who had been so promised to win?

I’m stupid. The Trump movement is not built on the prospect of winning. It is built on a sense of belonging: of being heard and seen; to be a thorn in the side of those whom you feel despise you and whom you in turn despise; of submission on behalf of the representation. Everything else, victory or defeat, prosperity or misery, are details.

Erdogan defied expectations because he got it. He will not be the last populist leader to do so.

Bret Stephens is a columnist for The New York Times, where this originally appeared.