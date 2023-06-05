Politics
9 Years of PM Modi: Key Laws Passed by Narendra Modi’s Government
On May 31, 2023, Narendra Modi completed nine years as Prime Minister of India. Speaking of the moment, the Prime Minister said he was filled with “humility and gratitude”.
“Today, as we complete 9 years of service to the nation, I am humbled and grateful. Every decision made, every action taken, has been guided by a desire to improve people’s lives. We We will continue to work even harder to build a developed India. #9YearsOfSeva,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter.
Let us look at some of the major legislation passed by the Modi government in these 9 years
Law of Triple Talaq: Parliament’s decision to pass the Triple Talaq Bill to criminalize instant divorce appears to have cemented female voters’ support for the BJP. According to the law, Muslim men who divorce instantly or triple talaq can be arrested and imprisoned for three years. The government managed to push the bill through both houses of parliament because it had the numbers, and the abstinence of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) helped things along.
The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Bill, 2019: Home Minister Amit Shah introduced the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Bill on August 5, 2019 and announced the repeal of Article 370. The move was met with massive resistance from opposition parties as the state was J&K was (temporarily) withdrawn and the special status given to J&K was taken away. Once the bill was passed by both Houses of Parliament, the state of Jammu and Kashmir was split into two J&K Union Territories, with its own legislature like Delhi, and Ladakh without one like Chandigarh .
GST Act: The Constitution (101st Amendment) Act of 2016 paved the way for the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax in the country. The Central Goods and Services Tax Bill 2017 (CGST Bill), the Integrated Goods and Services Tax Bill 2017 (IGST Bill) and the the Union Territory Goods and Services (UTGST Bill) 2017 and the Goods and Services Tax (State Compensation) Bill 2017, have been approved by the GST Board. These bills were passed by the Lok Sabha on 29th March 2017. Subsequently, these bills were approved by the Rajya Sabha on 6th April 2017. These bills were then enacted as laws on 12th April 2017.
Agricultural laws: After a huge uproar in parliament, the government passed the three farm bills in 2020. The Lok Sabha approved the bills on September 17, 2020 and the Rajya Sabha on September 20, 2020. President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, gave his assent on September 27, 2020. However, in what is seen as the Modi government’s biggest setback, after widespread protest by farmers’ unions on the borders of the nation’s capital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on November 19, 2021 the repeal of the three Farm Acts.
Citizenship Amendment Act: Even before the Farm Bills, the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill by both Houses of Parliament, followed by the President’s assent, had led to widespread protests across the country. According to the law, Indian citizenship would be granted to Hindu, Buddhist, Jain, Sikh and Christian minorities who came to India from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan before 2015.
Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill 2019: The Indian Parliament has approved the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill 2019 which gives the Center and the States the power to declare any person a terrorist and confiscate their property. After Home Minister Amit Shah proposed the bill, it was passed by both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, although left-wing parties and the Trinamool Congress called it a decision. draconian. According to the Home Secretary, the bill would send a strong message that India is united in its fight against terrorism and assures that it provides for four-tier scrutiny to control human rights abuses .
Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-fourth Amendment) Bill, 2019: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by Narendra Modi had introduced the 124th Constitution Amendment Bill, 2019, providing for people from Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) to be granted a reservation 10% in government jobs and educational institutions. General category applicants with an annual (family) income of up to Rs 8 lakh and not availing themselves of any reservation other than the vertical quota (former military, disabled, etc.) benefit from the move. The Act amended Sections 15 and 16 of the Constitution by adding a clause that allows states to make special provision for the advancement of any economically weaker section of citizens”. He also said the reservation would be in addition to existing reservations and would be subject to a maximum of 10% of the total number of seats in each category”.
GSP Act (amendment): The passage of the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill in 2019 by Parliament also sparked a dispute. After the amendment, GSP coverage was limited to only the Prime Minister and members of his immediate family staying with him at the Prime Minister’s residence. Former prime ministers and their immediate family residing with them will not get GSP coverage for more than five years after they step down. The move ripped cover from former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh as well as the Gandhi family and led to a heated war of words. While Congress has called the policy a vendetta, Home Secretary Amit Shah said he was against dynasties, not families. He said the government was concerned about the safety of 130 million Indians, and that they included Gandhis as well as BJP workers.
