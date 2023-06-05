June 16, Donald Trump launches his campaign





Today is Friday, June 16, the 167th day of 2023. There are 198 days left in the year.

Today’s highlight in the story:

On June 16, 1858, accepting the nomination of the Illinois Republican parties to the United States Senate, Abraham Lincoln declared that the question of slavery must be resolved, declaring: A house divided against itself cannot stand.

To this date :

In 1903, Ford Motor Co. was incorporated.

In 1933, the National Industrial Recovery Act became law with the signature of President Franklin D. Roosevelt. (The law was later struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court.) The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. was founded when President Roosevelt signed the Banking Act of 1933.

In 1941, the National Airport (now Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport) opened in a ceremony attended by President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

In 1963, the world’s first female space traveler, 26-year-old Valentina Tereshkova (teh-ruhsh-KOH-vuh), was launched into orbit by the Soviet Union aboard Vostok 6; Tereshkova spent 71 hours in the air, circling the Earth 48 times before returning safely.

In 1970, Kenneth A. Gibson of Newark, New Jersey, became the first black politician elected mayor of a major Northeastern city. Chicago Bears running back Brian Piccolo, 26, died in a New York hospital after battling cancer.

In 1977, General Secretary of the Soviet Communist Party Leonid Brezhnev was named president, becoming the first person to hold both positions simultaneously.

In 1978, President Jimmy Carter and Panamanian leader Omar Torrijos (toh-REE-ohs) signed the instruments of ratification of the Panama Canal treaties during a ceremony in Panama City.

In 1999, Thabo Mbeki (TAH-boh um-BEH-kee) was sworn in as President of South Africa, succeeding Nelson Mandela.

In 2011, U.S. Representative Anthony Weiner, DN.Y., announced his resignation from Congress, bowing to the furor caused by his online sexual adventures with a former porn artist and other women. Osama bin Laden’s longtime second-in-command, Ayman al-Zawahri (AY-muhn ahl-ZWAH-ree), took control of al-Qaeda.

In 2015, real estate mogul Donald Trump kicked off his successful campaign to become President of the United States with a speech at Trump Tower in Manhattan.

In 2016, President Barack Obama visited Orlando, Florida, the scene of a fatal nightclub shooting that killed 49 people; the president embraced the grieving families and applauded Democrats’ push for new gun control measures. Walt Disney Co. has opened Shanghai Disneyland, its first theme park in mainland China.

In 2020, federal authorities announced murder and attempted murder charges against Air Force Sergeant Steven Carrillo in the fatal shooting of a federal security guard outside a U.S. courthouse in Oakland, California. (Carrillo, who had ties to the far-right anti-government boogaloo movement, pleaded guilty to a federal murder charge after prosecutors agreed not to seek the death penalty.)

Ten years ago: Riot police firing tear gas and water cannons repelled thousands of anti-government protesters trying to converge on Istanbul’s central Taksim Square while Prime Minister Recep Tayipp Erdogan (REH- jehp TY-ihp UR-doh-wahn) defended the crackdown at a rally of his supporters. Justin Rose won his first major championship and became the first Englishman in 43 years to win the US Open, shooting a final 70 at Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pennsylvania for a 1-for-281 total. Connecticut, Erin Brady, won the Miss USA pageant in Las Vegas.

Five years ago: China announced 25% tariffs on $34 billion of US imports, including soybeans and beef, in response to President Donald Trump’s tariff hike on a similar amount of Chinese products; China has also abandoned agreements to reduce its trade surplus with the United States. Officials in Hawaii said the lower Puna eruption destroyed 467 homes. A 23-foot-long python swallowed a 54-year-old woman in central Indonesia, an extremely rare occurrence.

A year ago: Witnesses testified before the Jan. 6 committee that Donald Trump’s closest advisers viewed his last-ditch effort to pressure Vice President Mike Pence into rejecting the voter count for the state and cancel the 2020 election as crazy, crazy and even likely to incite riots. Industry officials said thousands of cattle at feedlots in southwestern Kansas died of heat stress due to rising temperatures, high humidity and little wind. Bad weather forced Abbott Nutrition to suspend production at a Michigan infant formula plant that had just restarted amid a nationwide shortage.

Today’s birthdays: Actress Eileen Atkins turns 89. Actor Bill Cobbs is 89 years old. Author Joyce Carol Oates is 85 years old. Country singer Billy Crash Craddock is 85. R&B singer Eddie Levert is 81 years old. Actor Joan Van Ark is 80 years old. Actor Geoff Pierson is 74 years old. Boxer Roberto Duran is 72 years old. Pop singer Gino Vannelli is 71 years old. Actor Laurie Metcalf is 68 years old. Actor Arnold Vosloo is 61 years old. Actor Danny Burstein is 59 years old. Model actor Jenny Shimizu is 56 years old. Actor James Patrick Stuart is 55 years old. MC Ren is 54 years old. Actor Clifton Collins Jr. is 53 years old. Golfer Phil Mickelson is 53 years old. Actor John Cho is 51 years old. Actor Eddie Cibrian is 50 years old. Actor Fred Koehler is 48 years old. Actor China (chee-nah) Shavers is 46 years old. Actor Daniel Bruhl is 45 years old. Bluegrass musician Caleb Smith (Balsam Range) is 45 years old. Actor Sibel Kekilli is 43 years old. Actor Missy Peregrym (PEH-rih-grihm) is 41 years old. Actor Olivia Hack is 40 years old. Singer Diana DeGarmo (TV: American Idol) is 36. Actor Ali Stroker is 36. Tennis player Bianca Andreescu is 23 years old.

