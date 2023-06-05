Jake Sullivan predicts Xi and Biden in China will meet





US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said he expects President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping to meet at some point despite recent tensions between the two countries. Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu has rejected a request from his US counterpart, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, to hold a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue, a defense summit in Singapore attended by the two . The two exchanged a handshake on Friday, but Austin said it was not a substitute for substantive engagement. Sullivan, however, told CNN he met with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi over the course of two days and discussed all the strategic issues of our relationship. I hope we will soon see U.S. officials engage at senior levels with their Chinese counterparts over the coming months to continue this work, Sullivan told CNN Fareed Zakaria in an interview broadcast on Sunday. At some point we will see President Biden and President Xi come together again, Sullivan added. The last time the two leaders met in person It was November in Bali, Indonesia. The US national security adviser added that if the two countries compete economically and technologically, there is no reason for these differences to escalate into a broader confrontation. This is President Biden’s firm belief, Sullivan said. This is how he will manage this relationship responsibly. And we believe that there is nothing inevitable about some kind of conflict or cold war between the United States and China. But tensions grew. The United States released a video on Monday showing a Chinese navy ship crossing the path of a US destroyer and executing what america described than dangerous maneuvers in the Taiwan Strait over the weekend. China, meanwhile, has defended its conduct, with Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin saying it is the United States that should reflect deeply on itself and correct wrongdoings. Li echoed Wang, calling on the United States to care about its own airspace and territorial waters. The best way is for countries, especially warships and warplanes of countries, not to do closure actions around other countries’ territories, he told an audience in Singapore, according to the Associated Press. What’s the point of going there? In China, we always say: mind your own business. This follows an incident last week in which the United States said China performed an unnecessarily aggressive maneuver when intercepting a US Air Force RC-135 aircraft over the South China Sea. Those two incidents, along with China’s spy balloon program, which prompted Secretary of State Antony Blinken to cancel a trip to Beijing earlier this year, and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosis’ visit to Taiwan last summer due to objections from China, contributed to the sourness of reports. But the Biden administration has stressed the importance of restoring the lines of communication. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), a frequent critic of China, called those efforts pathetic. Biden administration officials should stop chasing their Chinese Communist counterparts like teenage lovers, he told Fox News on Sunday. The United States is also monitoring China’s actions in relation to Russia’s war in Ukraine. At the Singapore summit, Li met with Ukraine’s Defense Minister and pledged to expand military communications between the two countries, according to Bloomberg. However, China still maintains close ties with Moscow. It’s really up to China to determine whether it’s going to lean here to support this principle of sovereignty and signal to Russia that it will support an outcome in which Ukraine regains its sovereignty, Sullivan said. Whether or not China will do so is unclear. But we support the [Peoples Republic of China] to play a role, a constructive role, in a just peace based on the principles of the Charter of the United Nations, he added.

