To the beneficiaries of the SEA Games 2023 bonus, President Joko Widodo conveys this message





BOGOR RAYA DAY– A total of IDR 289 billion was handed over by President Joko Widodo to the athletes, coaches and assistant coaches of the 2023 SEA Games as a bonus for the achievements of Indonesian athletes. The bonus was symbolically delivered on the front page of Jakarta Merdeka Palace on Monday, June 5, 2023. And concerning this bonus, the Head of State appealed to all beneficiaries of the 2023 Sea Games bonus to be able to invest the bonus money over the long term. Also Read: Expressing Gratitude for Athletes’ Achievements at SEA 2023 Games, Menpora Hosts Kirab Parade “I leave a message, this bonus is best used, especially for long-term investment, do not buy luxuries which are not useful,” President Jokowi said when handing over the bonus from the games of the sea in Cambodia. “If you buy a car now, next year it will be sold for half (its value). The difference is investing and not investing. I leave it there because the struggle of the siblings still has a long way to go,” he added. The acquisition of medals at the 2023 sea games exceeded the target, because it is known that Indonesia at the SEA Games was aiming for 69 gold medals this time, but in fact, Indonesia was able to win 87 medals gold, 80 silver medals and 109 bronze medals. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bogorraya.pikiran-rakyat.com/olahraga/pr-3016745615/kepada-para-penerima-bonus-sea-games-2023-presiden-joko-widodo-sampaikan-pesan-ini The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos