Modi’s charisma, Hindutva not enough to win polls: RSS spokesperson





Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s charisma and usefulness of Hindutva as an ideological glue would not be enough for the Bharatiya Janata Party to win the elections, the organizer, an RSS spokesperson, says in an article analyzing the BJP’s defeat in the recently concluded elections in Karnataka. Without strong leadership and effective delivery at the regional level, Prime Minister Modis’ charisma and Hindutva as an ideological cement would not be enough. The positive factors, ideology and leadership, are real strengths for the BJP when state-level governance is operational, reads the editorial published on May 23. In his advice to the BJP ahead of an election year, the organizer said that while extrapolating Karnataka’s results to the 2024 general election is a bold proposition, victory has nevertheless boosted the morale of opposition parties. Also read: Building the global Modis brand after a governance deficit Corruption charges against the state government were a key factor, according to the editorial, and Modis’ popularity did not match the anti-incumbency among voters. For the first time since Prime Minister Modi took over the reins of the Center, the BJP had to defend corruption charges in an assembly election. More than 14 Bommai government ministers including bigwigs like V Somanna, Dr K Sudhakar, B Sriramulu, Govind Karjol, Murugesh Nirani, JC Madhuswamy, BC Patil, MTB Nagaraj, KC Narayana Gowda and BC Nagesh are among those who lost the elections . . In his op-ed, the organizer also said localized campaigning works for Congress. Congress tends to win when the leadership role at the national level is minimal and the campaign trail is kept at the local level. The family party tried to put on a unified face at the state level and garnered 5% more votes than in the 2018 election, according to the editorial. In a later editorial, the organizer hailed the achievements of Prime Minister Modi and the BJP government during the nine years in power. By 2014, most people in Bharat had lost faith in the establishment of democracy. Prime Minister Modi and his government have responded positively to these aspirations with ambitious goals and delivered on many fronts, read the other editorial, listing areas where Modi has provided culture, health, infrastructure, defense and national security. The editorial hailed the new parliament, calling it the new temple of democracy, and said the structure would connect us to ancient ideas and principles of political art based on dharmic values. The RSS is the ideological source of the BJP; many party members as well as those in the government either worked closely with the RSS or were inspired by the ideals of saffron outfits.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/national/national-politics/modis-charisma-hindutva-not-enough-to-win-polls-rss-mouthpiece-organiser-1225107.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos