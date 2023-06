For immediate release: June 5, 2023

Jupiter, Florida – Part of his spine to Donald Trump Jr., a piece of his heart to Elon Musk, and his intestines to Salt Bae: These are among PETA President Ingrid Newkirks’ legacies recently updated for ensuring that she continues to draw attention to animal abuse and exploitation even after her death.

Newkirk’s original will was written 20 years ago after a theft scare, and because PETA has won so many victories for animals since then, it needed an overhaul. For example, Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, to which she had left her index finger to serve as the greatest indictment on Earth, have ceased using animals and will now receive a thumbs up in thanks for leaving animal acts behind.

Ingrid’s updated will, filed with her executor, includes the following bequests (see the full list here):

Part of his spine to the cowardly trophy hunter Donald Trump Jr., who could stop trying to prove his manhood by slaughtering beautiful, unthreatening and unsuspecting animals if he had one A piece of his heart to Elon Musk to clone himself, since his cruel and deadly brain experiments on Neuralink on monkeys, pigs, rats and sheep indicate he has none A piece of his trachea at the Westminster Kennel Club, which promotes the breeding short-breathing dog breeds, whose shortened airways leave them gasping and gasping when they try to run, play, or even just walk His lungs to the Governor of Alaska, to demand an end to the Iditarod , in which more than 150 dogs died of aspiration pneumonia (caused by inhaling their own vomit) the leading cause of death His intestines to Chief Nusret Gke, aka Salt Bae, to use as sausage casings at his meat restaurants, making him rethink who he serves An ear to the King of Spain, in protest against bullfighting, in which the matador often cuts off bulls’ ears as a trophy One of his feet at The North Face , to kick the company in the ass for selling down and wool, despite claiming to be committed to making eco-friendly clothing

On his deathbed, they asked Bob Hope where he wanted to be buried and he said, Surprise me, says Newkirk. In my case, when I die, I hope to continue to surprise those who harm animals, spark a conversation about speciesism, and campaign against animal abuse.

Other directions from her original will remain, including frying her flesh (with onions) for a human barbecue and sawing off her other foot for an umbrella stand, like the elephant foot ones she saw growing up in India. Also included is burying another piece of her heart at Germany’s Hockenheimring, as Newkirk has been a lifelong Formula 1 fan and sends Bruno and Rupert, the teddy bears she’s had since she was a baby, in an orphanage in India.

