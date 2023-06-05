The Republican presidential field keeps getting better for Donald Trump





The GOP field is expected to expand again this week, with former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former Vice President Mike Pence and a guy from North Dakota expected to announce White House offers in the next days. (That’s Doug Burgum, the little-known governor of North Dakota.) That’s likely good news for Donald Trump, who capitalized on a crowded and fractured race in 2016 to win the Republican nomination this cycle and, eventually , the Presidency. Things are somewhat different this time around, of course: The American public experienced what four years of Trump was like and rejected a second term in 2020, and the former president rides his 2024 run with the added weight of two dismissals, dozens of criminal charges, and intensified investigations into his back. But he remains the favorite as he continues to command a large, enthusiastic base, which will likely only be defeated if the opposition is united.

A large and unwieldy cast of candidates makes this prospect more difficult. Trump has already enjoyed a comfortable lead over his current opponents: Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy, Tim Scott, Asa Hutchinson and Nikki Haley, whose CNN town hall on Sunday night produced neither the town hall fireworks of Trump last month or the headlines she was looking to get out of her. among the lowest figures in the polls. The jockey for an alternative to Trump will only get more complicated with the addition of Christie, a Trump ally turned critic whose last run in 2016 didn’t last beyond New Hampshire; Pence, the former vice president who only recently mustered the courage to say Trump was wrong to nearly kill him on Jan. 6; andBurgum is expected to announce himself as a pragmatist on Wednesday despite having a record as right-wing as DeSantis, with no name recognition.

There’s value in being underestimated all the time, Burgum Fargos told the Forum last month, expressing a desire to appeal to the GOP’s silent majority. It’s a competitive advantage.

Maybe it’s true, if people know who you are. But they don’t, and it’s hard to imagine him doing much beyond siphoning off a percentage point or two from one of the other self-proclaimed pragmatists already in the field. Christie and Pence have bigger profiles, of course. But it’s not clear that these profiles are advantages for these two. As Politico noted on Monday, nearly two-thirds of GOP voters in a recent poll said they would not support Christie under any circumstances: They don’t go back until 2016, Republican strategist Sarah Longwell told the outlet. , ahead of Christie’s scheduled launch on Tuesday. Pences’ profile, meanwhile, is due to his four-year role as Trump’s sycophantic sidekick; Trump dismissed Pence’s offer, which he is expected to announce in Iowa on Wednesday, as a betrayal of that role, a cardinal sin in the MAGA world.

That personality cult still prevails on the right: Polls suggest Trump has more than 50% of GOP voters behind him, about 30 points better than his closest rival, DeSantis, whose strategy so far has been to try to be authoritarian the former president. Trump’s advantage is not insurmountable; despite his hold on the party, there is clearly at least some appetite among Republicans for an alternative, either for ideological reasons or more practical concerns about his ability to beat Joe Biden. But unless they can unite relatively quickly around a single viable alternative, they could find themselves in the same place as seven years ago with a crowded melee of wannabes battling amongst themselves, while Trump walk towards the nomination. Trump’s team apparently knows this, with a source close to the campaign telling Vanity Fair’s Gabriel Sherman earlier this year that “the former president’s whole main strategy is based on getting a plurality. in other words, the ballooning GOP field is exactly what Trump wants. I’m very concerned that we seem to be making the same mistakes we made in 2016, former Maryland Governor Larry told Reuters recently. Hogan, who chose not to run to avoid cluttering the anti-Trump field, does the same thing over and over again and expects a different outcome.

