Listen: Will Imran Khan wither or prosper?





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan (Photo credit: AP/File)

Initially, Imran Khan shared a positive relationship with the Pakistani military. However, since his falling out with the establishment, he has launched veiled attacks on the country’s military establishment.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan again accused the Pakistani military of bad intentions, this time accusing the military and its intelligence agency, the ISI, of trying to destroy his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e -Insaf (ITP). Imran Khan claimed he would be tried in a military court and then imprisoned.

Khan, who previously had a positive relationship with the Pakistani military, has had a strained relationship with them for several months now.

News9 spoke with foreign policy expert Qamar Agha to understand what the future holds for Khan.

Mr Agha said: “Anyone who has challenged the Pakistani military establishment in the past has been treated very strictly. Imran Khan is virtually cut off from party leaders; he is confined to his home. The situation in Pakistan is currently quite dire. The Pakistani military establishment has fully aligned itself with China, a country that does not support democracy anywhere in the world.

He affirmed that the situation is deteriorating and will have profound consequences not only in Pakistan but also in the whole region.

“The Pakistani military never allows anyone to emerge as a leader. It does not allow any party or leader to act independently. Pakistan was born out of violence and hatred, and that violence and hatred has persisted ever since,” he added.

Responding to the question whether Khan will ever be able to make a political comeback, Mr Agha remarked: “If he stays alive, he might come back. More than 70% of people support Imran Khan. Even members of the military family have openly expressed their opposition to corruption. Everything is possible. The important question remains: how will the army ensure peace and stability in the region? The Pakistani army doesn’t care; they have a one-point program: delete, kill, remove and dust off. However, this approach will not work in the 21st century.

Listen to the full conversation here:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news9live.com/opinion-blogs/listen-will-imran-khan-wither-or-will-he-thrive-2166776 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

