Trump lawyers meet with Justice Department officials as charging decision nears in Mar-a-Lago case





WASHINGTON (AP) Lawyers for Donald Trump met with Justice Department officials Monday as a decision neared on whether to bring charges for handling classified documents in the former Florida president’s estate.

Two weeks ago, Trump’s lawyers requested a meeting with Attorney General Merrick Garland to raise concerns about what they said was prosecutorial misconduct and abuse by the lead team. by Special Counsel Jack Smith. But a meeting of defense attorneys with Justice Department officials is also often used as an opportunity to try to persuade them not to bring criminal charges.

A trio of Trump lawyers, James Trusty, John Rowley and Lindsey Halligan, left the Justice Department building in Washington on Monday morning after more than an hour inside. They got into a black sport utility vehicle and did not answer questions from reporters.

It was not immediately clear who from the Justice Department attended the meeting. Spokespersons for Smith and the Justice Department had no immediate comment on the meeting.

After the end, Trump posted on his Truth Social platform in all caps: How can the DOJ possibly indict me, who have done nothing wrong when no other president has been indicted. He referenced the investigation of his 2016 opponent, Hillary Clinton, which ended without criminal charges, and a separate ongoing investigation into the presence of classified documents in an office and at the home of President Joe Biden. And he called it a witch hunt.

Unlike the Trump investigation, however, Bidens’ representatives initially alerted the Justice Department to the discovery of classified documents and consented to voluntary FBI searches. The FBI in the Trump investigation obtained a search warrant in August and recovered approximately 100 additional classified documents from Mar-a-Lago.

The investigation into the potential mishandling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago is believed to be nearing completion, with a charging decision likely soon. Prosecutors placed a wide range of witnesses, including Trump attorneys and close aides, before a grand jury.

In addition to the Mar-a-Lago investigation, Smith is leading a separate investigation into efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

It is unclear when or if charges could be brought.

_____

Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www/twitter.com/etuckerAP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/trump-justice-department-classified-documents-maralago-455e06ae11fecd5fc6aa565bee6b3878 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos