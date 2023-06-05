China leads campaign to return treasures from Taiwan’s Forbidden City

Nearly 75 years ago, the largest collection of Chinese artifacts and art in the world was moved from Beijing’s Forbidden City to Taipei, the capital of Taiwan.

The transfer of the artifacts, which numbers more than 600,000, was orchestrated by Chiang Kai-shek, the former leader of the ruling nationalist Kuomintang (KMT) party, as he escaped from Mao’s communist Red Army Zedong in 1949 fleeing to Taiwan during the China War. civil war.

Now China wants the collection back. The artifacts have been housed in the National Palace Museum in Taipei since 1965, but have increasingly been the source of a simmering dispute between China and Taiwan.

The position of the National Palace Museums is clear. He unconditionally refused to return any of the items previously displayed in Beijing. The museum also refuses to loan the artifacts to other countries for fear that they will be seized and repatriated to mainland China.

The museum can then be seen as a microcosm for the escalating political tensions and historic conflicts that define China’s relationship with its neighbor Taiwan.

In April, China sent warships, including an aircraft carrier, to the seas around Taiwan, the latest in a series of provocative statements and actions. In a public address in October 2021, Chinese President Xi Jinping said reunification with Taiwan must be achieved. At the same time, Taiwanese museum officials say, China has launched an aggressive digital disinformation campaign in an attempt to discredit the museum.

Last October, it emerged that three porcelain pieces from the museum’s collection, worth a total of $66 million, had been broken. The museum chose not to officially record the breakups at the time, leading to accusations of a cover-up by senior staff.

The story was picked up by the Chinese government, which attacked Taiwanese authorities in an official gazette, saying that only under reunification could these national treasures be fully protected. A cyberattack was also launched. Countless accounts on multiple social media platforms have been created, all accusing the Taipei museum of chronically mishandling China’s priceless artifacts.

In museums, such incidents are not very uncommon because, sometimes, due to the structural composition of the object, or due to its age, the objects can deteriorate, said Tsai Chun-Yi, curator of the painting and calligraphy at the National Palace Museum. , in a BBC documentary on Taiwan airing this spring. I think [at the museum] we take great care of the cultural heritage that is transmitted to us and that belongs to people all over the world.

Cyberattacks take many forms. In March, up to 100,000 high-resolution images of paintings and calligraphy from the collection were leaked online after the museum was subjected to a massive digital heist. The artifacts were then put up for sale, often for less than a dollar, on Taobao, a Chinese shopping platform.

We are looking into the matter and have hired lawyers to trace the intellectual properties and damages involved to Taobao, the museum’s deputy director Huang Yung-tai told CNN at the time, explaining that the museum’s private server had been pirate.

A complex story

The historical artifacts on display at the National Palace Museum in Taipei are of utmost importance to China, said Baoping Li, senior lecturer in Chinese archeology at University College London. The objects were part of the royal collection of the Forbidden City of the Ming and Qing dynasties (1368-1911). After the founding of the Republic of China (ROC), in 1925, the Forbidden City in Beijing was transformed into the Palace Museum to house the royal collection.

After the KMT party’s defeat by the Communists in 1949, the Republic of China government retreated to Taiwan, taking with it large swaths of the Beijing Palace Museum collection, while Mao Zedong established the Republic People’s Republic of China (PRC). The Nationalist government obviously selected only the most important pieces from the vast royal collection when it moved to Taiwan, as a symbol and continuity of its legitimacy, Li says. The National Palace Museum in Taipei was inaugurated 15 years earlier. late.

The PRC was founded as a revolutionary state bent on destroying the past, which it saw as having dragged down China, says Ian Johnson, a China reporter for publications such as the New York Times, formerly based in Beijing. But in recent decades, the Communist Party has redefined its mission to become the protectors of China’s cultural past. Thus, he now regards the treasures of the Taiwan Palace Museum as his cultural heritage, regardless that many of these treasures might well have been destroyed had they remained in China during the early decades of the communist regime.

For the governments of Taiwan and China, these artifacts represent an important testimony to their past. But they are also a symbol of their political status at a time when Taiwan’s independence is at stake.

The establishment of the museum during a period of radical transformation for Taiwan, while the territory was still under martial law, represented a key exercise in nation building.

The museum was designed by the KMT as a way to show that Taiwan is the best China, the one that upheld traditions and did not destroy them, and the one that cared for the country’s cultural heritage and did not allowed fanatics to destroy it, which happened during the first decades of communist rule, Johnson said.

Under its current president, Tsai Ing-wen, Taiwan has increasingly turned away from China and toward countries like the United States. Nancy Pelosi, the former Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, visited Taiwan in August 2022. In April, Tsai responded by speaking at the Ronald Reagan Library in California during a visit to the UNITED STATES. Tsai has long championed Taiwan’s independence from China and questioned the one-China principle, saying no such consensus exists among the majority of the Taiwanese public.

Elections in January 2024 will end Tsais’ second term, and many of his supporters fear the KMT, which has long promoted closer diplomatic ties with China, could return to power.

Today, the museum has a more complex role, says Johnson. Many people, especially young Taiwanese, identify more with other island nations, such as Japan, the Philippines or Indonesia, rather than the heavy-handed and authoritarian People’s Republic of China. For them, these treasures do not really belong to their culture, but rather represent a bond that is no longer so strong. For them, the Palace Museum is something of yesterday.

For Li, museum treasures represent a collective heritage that cannot be forgotten. These national treasures are the most representative of Chinese civilization, he said. Many people in Taiwan consider themselves both Taiwanese and Chinese, and the artifacts in the National Palace Museum are certainly part of that identity.

As Taiwan’s national identity continues to mutate, the collection remains a reminder of how the Chinese Civil War continues to unfold across the strait. The repercussions of this continue to ripple through the museum. According to the Communist Party, Taiwan is part of China. So the artifacts are already in China, Johnson says.

The collection of artifacts housed in the National Palace Museum in Taipei is increasingly being used as a pawn as the two states vie to assert their authority. It is therefore symbolic not only of a historical conflict, but of an uncertain and potentially unstable future.