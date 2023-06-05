Handing out bonuses, Indonesian President Joko Widodo admits he was surprised that the Indonesian U-23 national team won gold at the SEA Games 2023





Four sports achieved surprising results as they broke the long wait to win a gold medal.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo said he was surprised by the achievements of four sports at the 2023 SEA Games in Cambodia as they managed to secure a gold medal at the biennial multi-event event in Southeast Asia. This was stated by Jokowi at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on Monday (5/6) WIT afternoon, during the presentation of the awards to the medalists of the SEA Games 2023. The total awards given to the athletes, coaches and their assistants amounts to IDR 289 billion. For athletes who are in the team category, including football, they receive IDR 367.5 million. Meanwhile, the coach is rewarded with IDR 315 million and the assistant gets IDR 157 million. In his address, Jokowi admitted that he was surprised and happy with the success of four sports, namely women’s basketball, men’s indoor hockey, women’s cricket and football, which won gold medals and ended to the long wait. And also the football team that we haven’t won gold for in 32 years, we haven’t had. 32-year-old never got gold, that’s all, Jokowi said, as reported by the RI Secretariat website. Jokowi reminded athletes not to waste this bonus money in vain. According to Jokowi, this bonus money can at least become basic capital when they are no longer active. Do not give luxury items that are not useful. If you are given goods for a medium or long term investment, the price keeps going up. If you buy a car, buy it now, sell it next year, it’ll be half that, Jokowi said. Meanwhile, U-23 national team attacking midfielder Marselino Ferdinan revealed that at first he felt a bit nervous as it was his first time visiting the State Palace in through soccer. “Very grateful and thank you very much to President Jokowi who gave us his appreciation in the form of an extraordinary bonus,” Marselino said, as quoted by the PSSI website. The president also advised us young players to be careful in the management of bonuses. Also, thank you to everyone who supported us. editors Choice

