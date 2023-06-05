Mike Pence launches 2024 presidential bid and takes on former boss Donald Trump





NEW YORK (AP) Former Vice President Mike Pence on Monday filed documents declaring his campaign for president in 2024, issuing a challenge to his former boss, Donald Trump, just two years after their stay at the House ended White by an insurrection in the United States. Capitol and Pence fleeing for his life.

Pence, the nation’s 48th vice president, will officially launch his bid for the Republican nomination with a video and launch event in Des Moines, Iowa, on Wednesday, his 64th birthday, according to people familiar with his plans. He formalized his candidacy Monday with the Federal Election Commission.

As Trump currently leads the first nomination fight, with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis regularly voting second, Pence supporters see a path for a dependable conservative who espouses many of the policies of previous administrations, but without the constant uproar.

Although he frequently praises the achievements of the Trump-Pence administration, a Pence nomination would in many ways be a return to positions long associated with the Republican establishment but abandoned as Trump reshaped the party in his image. Pence has warned of the growing populist wave in the party, and advisers see him as the only traditional Reagan-style conservative in the race.

A staunch opponent of abortion rights, Pence supports a nationwide ban on the procedure and has campaigned against transgender-affirming policies in schools. He argued that changes to Social Security and Medicare, like raising the age of qualification, should be on the table to maintain the solvent programs that Trump and DeSantis have opposed and criticized. DeSantis for his growing feud with Disney. He also said the United States should offer more support to Ukraine against Russian aggression, while chiding the party’s Putin apologists who are unwilling to stand up to the Russian leader.

Pence, who describes himself as a Christian, conservative and Republican, in that order, has spent months laying the groundwork for an expected race, staging events in early voting states like Iowa, North Carolina South and New Hampshire, to visit churches, deliver political speeches and woo donors.

The Pences team views Iowa and its evangelical Christian voters as critical to its potential path to victory. Advisers say he plans to campaign aggressively in the state, hitting each of his 99 counties ahead of his first nationwide caucuses next year.

The campaign is expected to rely heavily on town halls and retail shutdowns aimed at reintroducing Pence to voters who only know him from his time as Trump’s second-in-command. Pence served more than a decade in Congress and as governor of Indianas before being named Trump’s running mate in 2016.

As vice president, Pence had been an extremely staunch supporter of Trump until the days leading up to Jan. 6, 2021, when Trump falsely tried to convince Pence and his supporters that Pence had the power to unilaterally overturn election results. of 2020.

That day, a crowd of Trump supporters violently stormed the US Capitol building after being spurred on by Trump’s lies that the 2020 election had been stolen. Many in the crowd chanted Hang Mike Pence! as Pence, his staff and family ran to safety, hiding in a Senate loading dock.

Pence called Trump’s actions dangerous and said the country was looking for a new brand of leadership in the 2024 election.

I think I have better choices, he recently told The Associated Press. The American people want us to return to the policies of the Trump-Pence administration, but I think they want to see leadership that more reflects the character of the American people.

Pence has spent the 2½ years since then strategically distancing himself from Trump. But he faces skepticism from anti-Trump voters who see him as too close to the former president, as well as Trump loyalists, many of whom still blame him for ignoring Trump’s demands to reverse the defeat. electoral pairs, although Pence’s role overseeing the counting of the Electoral College vote was purely ceremonial and he never had the power to influence the results.

Pence joins a crowded Republican group that includes Trump, DeSantis, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, U.S. Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie plans to launch his own campaign Tuesday night in New Hampshire, and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum will announce his candidacy Wednesday in Fargo.

With Trump, a thrice-married reality TV star, facing skepticism from some Republicans during his 2016 run, his choice of Pence as his running mate eased concerns among evangelical Christians and others that he was not sufficiently conservative. As vice president, Pence declined to publicly criticize the former president and often acted as an emissary, trying to translate Trump’s unorthodox political rhetoric and proclamations, especially on the world stage.

After Trump’s legal efforts to avoid defeat in the 2020 election were overruled by courts and state officials, he and his team focused on Jan. 6, when a joint session of Congress will convene. would meet to officially certify the victory of President Joe Bidens. In the weeks leading up to the session, Trump engaged in an unprecedented pressure campaign to convince Pence that he had the power to reject electoral votes from battleground states won by Biden, even if he didn’t. didn’t.

While the riot was in progress and after Pence and his family were rushed out of the Senate and into hiding, Trump tweeted, Mike Pence didn’t have the guts to do what should have been done. Video footage of the attack shows rioters reading Trump’s words aloud and crowds chanting that Pence should be hanged. A makeshift gallows was pictured outside the Capitol.

Pence said Trump endangered my family and everyone on Capitol Hill that day and that history will hold him accountable.

Despite his harrowing experience, Pence has opposed efforts to testify in inquests into Trump’s actions on Jan. 6 and before Jan. 6. although he eventually testified before a grand jury.

Only six former US vice presidents have been elected to the White House, including Biden, who is seeking a second term.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.amny.com/news/mike-pence-launches-2024-presidential-bid-takes-on-his-former-boss-donald-trump/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos