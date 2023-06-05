Foreign experts hail Xi Jinping’s idea of ​​building modern Chinese civilization

To know China, one must know its splendid civilization, the solid foundation of China’s position in the world.

Beijing – Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday called for taking on new cultural missions and building a modern Chinese civilization at a meeting on cultural heritage and development.

Xi said the cultural missions of the new era are to further advance cultural prosperity, build a leading country in culture and foster modern Chinese civilization.

Foreign experts said Chinese culture has not only promoted China’s development, but also contributed Chinese wisdom to the development of world civilizations.

Maintain cultural trust

Xi pointed out that Chinese civilization has a long and continuous history dating back to ancient times, and said a comprehensive and deep understanding of this history is essential to more effectively promote the creative transformation and development of China’s beautiful traditional culture. , and to develop modern Chinese. civilization.

Noting that history tells people that nations that maintain their cultures have greatly advanced and developed, Abid Ghafoor Chaudhry, Chairman of the Department of Anthropology, PMAS-Arid University of Agriculture, Rawalpindi, Pakistan, said said China’s strong economy and ability to lift hundreds of millions of people out of poverty is closely tied to “the depth of Chinese civilization and culture.”

“We note that all the initiatives put forward by President Xi, including the Belt and Road Initiative, the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, the Global Civilization Initiative, the Building of ‘a community with a shared future for humanity, and others are all charting the right course for humanity and the international community at all levels,’ said Mohsen Fergani, a Chinese language professor at Ain Shams University in Cairo. .

“Chinese politics is created from its deep-rooted culture which is based on the spirit of cooperation, participation, perseverance and modest and continuous work,” Fergani said.

Inclusion and exchanges

Xi stressed in his remarks that Chinese civilization has coherence, originality, unity, inclusiveness and a peaceful nature.

The openness and inclusiveness of Chinese culture to world civilizations are particularly appreciated by experts around the world.

Mutual learning of human civilizations should not take a dominant position or assume a position, but should understand each other’s cultural achievements from each other’s point of view, so as to be inclusive, said Choi Chang-won. , director of the Institute of Chinese Culture and Art. at Chungwoon University in South Korea.

Taking the history of cultural exchanges between South Korea and China as an example, Choi said that the two countries are close in terms of geography, culture and people-to-people exchanges, and the words of Confucius such as ” it’s always a pleasure to greet a friend from afar” have been widely recognized and echoed by the South Korean people.

The long-term cultural exchanges between the two countries have contributed to the innovative development of their civilizations, Choi said.

Cultural exchanges are the “bridge and link” that bring people together in different countries, said Mazen Shamieh, former deputy minister of the Palestinian Foreign Ministry.

A large number of quality Chinese and Arabic book and film translations in recent years have greatly contributed to people-to-people mutual understanding and friendship, while cultural exchanges are getting closer and closer, Shamieh said, adding that it is an important part of the positive development of the Arabic language. -Links with China.

In Fergani’s eyes, cultural exchanges between Egypt and China have taken a “great leap” in recent years.

The number of Chinese language learners in Egypt and Arab countries has steadily increased, and a large number of students have tended to work in the translation of Chinese literature and art, a said Fergani.

The cultural exchanges have brought the peoples of both sides closer and helped the Arab people learn and benefit from China’s development experience, Fergani said.

Facing global challenges

Faced with pressing global challenges, outstanding characteristics of Chinese civilization, as well as forces built by Chinese culture for China’s progress and prosperity, experts from many countries see hopeful solutions to the problems.

Despite the differences in cultures, human civilizations share some common values ​​that hold the key to successful interaction among civilizations, said Cavince Adhere, a Kenyan specialist in international relations.

“Based on these values, cooperation between different countries is possible and solutions to major global challenges can be generated,” Adhere said.

“China’s effort to promote both material and spiritual civilization is one of the enduring elements of its cultural innovation. Helping people focus on material things while enhancing their moral and spiritual well-being is an important art for creating a healthy, balanced and sustainable society,” he said.

Quoting the old Chinese adage “a single flower does not make spring”, Shamieh called on the international community to advocate respect for the diversity of civilizations, the common values ​​of humanity, the importance of heritage and innovation of civilizations, and a robust international people. – people-to-people exchanges and cooperation, which are also emphasized in Xi’s proposed Global Civilization Initiative.

The Global Civilization Initiative takes into account the characteristics of different civilizations on the basis of building consensus, said Chea Munyrith, president of the Cambodian Association of Chinese Evolving Scholars, adding that the new situation of the Cultural integration and people-to-people exchanges will create new and important contributions to the promotion of world peace and development as well as to building a community with a shared future for mankind.