India strongly raises issue of climate justice with developed countries: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that developing and underdeveloped countries were paying the price for the “bad policies” of some developed countries, and claimed that India had raised the issue of climate justice with each of these countries. advances. In his video message at a global Environment Day event here, Modi said for global climate protection, it is important for all countries to think, rising above vested interests.

“For a long time, the development model in major countries and advanced countries was contradictory. In this development model, the thinking was that we first develop our country, then we can think about the environment,” said the Prime Minister.

“With this, they achieved the development goals, but the global environment had to pay the price for their development. Also today, the developing and underdeveloped countries of the world are paying the price for the bad policies of some countries developed,” he added. said.

For decades, no one was there to oppose this attitude of some developed countries, Modi said.

“I am happy that India has raised the issue of climate justice with all these countries,” he said.

In Indian culture thousands of years old, there is nature as well as progress, Modi said, attributing this to the country’s attention to ecology and economy. The Prime Minister said that India is investing unprecedentedly in its infrastructure, it is also focusing on the environment. Speaking of reviving the economy and safeguarding the ecology, he gave the examples of the expansion of 4G and 5G connectivity on the one hand and the increase in the country’s forest cover on the other.

He said that while India was building 4 million houses for the poor, there had been a record increase in the number of wildlife sanctuaries as well as wildlife in India.

Modi also spoke about the Jal Jeevan mission and the construction of 50,000 ‘Amrit Sarovars’ for water security, with India becoming the fifth largest economy in the world, joining the top five countries in terms of energy renewable energy, increasing agricultural exports and also running a campaign for the blending of 20 percent ethanol in gasoline.

He also said that India has become the base for organizations such as the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure – CDRI and the International Big Cat Alliance.

Speaking about the LiFE – Lifestyle for Environment – mission becoming a public movement, the Prime Minister highlighted that the mission is spreading new awareness on lifestyle changes to combat climate change.

He said there was curiosity among people when the mission was launched last year in Kevadia, Gujarat, but a month ago a campaign was started regarding Mission Life where 2 million people in joined in less than 30 days.

He also talked about the organization of rallies and competitions in the spirit of “Bringing life to my city”.

“Thousands of colleagues have embraced the mantra of reduce, reuse, recycle in their daily lives,” the Prime Minister said, emphasizing that the core principle of Mission LiFE is to change your nature to change the world.

“Mission LiFE is equally important for the bright future of all of humanity, for our future generations,” Modi said.

This awareness towards climate change is not confined to India alone, global support for the initiative is growing all over the world, he said.

Modi also recalled making a request to the global community on Environment Day last year where he asked to share innovative solutions to bring about climate-friendly behavior change in individuals and communities.

The Prime Minister also expressed his joy that thousands of people, including students, researchers, experts in different fields, professionals, NGOs and ordinary citizens from around 70 countries, shared their views and measurable and scalable solutions. He also congratulated those who were awarded for their ideas.

Modi also said that every step taken towards Mission LiFE will become a strong shield for the environment in times to come.

Underlining the theme of this year’s Environment Day, the campaign to get rid of single-use plastic, Modi expressed his joy that India has been continuously working in this direction for the past four to five years.

Modi said India started working on two levels to get rid of single-use plastic in 2018.

“On the one hand, we have banned single-use plastic, while on the other hand, the treatment of plastic waste has been made mandatory,” he said.

For this reason, the Prime Minister said that there had been compulsory recycling of around 30 lakh tonnes of plastic packaging in India, or 75% of the annual total plastic waste produced in India, and around 10,000 producers , importers and brands have fallen under its reach today.

He also pointed out that 21st century India is moving forward with a very clear roadmap for climate change and environmental protection.

Emphasizing that India has created a balance between current needs and future vision, the Prime Minister said necessary aid has been provided to the poorest of the poor while huge steps have been taken in keeping in mind the energy needs of the future.

“Over the past 9 years, India has placed an unprecedented emphasis on green and clean energy,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister pointed out that India has launched Mission Green Hydrogen and taken significant steps towards natural farming to save soil and water from chemical fertilizers.

“Over the past nine years, the number of wetlands and Ramsar sites in India has almost tripled from the previous one,” he said, informing that two more programs were launched on Monday to continue the Green Future campaign. , Green Economy .

The “Amrit Dharohar Yojana” was launched today to ensure the conservation of these Ramsar sites through public participation, he noted.

In the future, he said, these Ramsar sites will become the center of ecotourism and become a source of green jobs for thousands of people.

He further said that the second program is ‘Mishti Yojana’ which will help revive and protect the country’s mangrove ecosystem.

With this, the Prime Minister said mangrove cover will be restored in nine states and help mitigate the threat to lives and livelihoods in coastal areas from rising sea levels and disasters like cyclones.

Led by the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) and held annually on June 5 since 1973, World Environment Day is the world’s largest platform for raising public awareness about the environment.