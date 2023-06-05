Trump lawyers visit US Department of Justice amid probe into documents





WASHINGTON, June 5 (Reuters) – Three lawyers for former President Donald Trump quit the U.S. Justice Department on Monday amid reports that federal prosecutors will conclude an investigation into whether he mishandled classified documents.

The three attorneys – Lindsey Halligan, John Rowley and James Trusty – declined to answer questions as they left the building in Washington.

Trump, the front-runner in the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, said he was being unfairly targeted.

“How can the DOJ charge me, who did nothing wrong,” Trump wrote on social media. “The greatest witch hunt of all time!”

Several outlets reported that his legal team was at the Justice Department arguing that prosecutors should not bring charges against Trump for his handling of sensitive government documents he kept after leaving the White House in 2021.

It’s one of many criminal investigations Trump faces as he seeks to win back the presidency next year.

It was not immediately clear what any potential meeting between the attorneys and the department might mean for Trump. Lawyers usually meet with Justice Department officials before an indictment is issued.

Trump’s attorneys last month sent the department a letter requesting a meeting with U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Justice Department officials declined to comment.

Trump is the first past or present US president to face criminal charges, after pleading not guilty in April to felony charges brought by the Manhattan District Attorney for falsifying business records relating to hidden money paid to a star porn before his election in 2016.

Media reports say the grand jury is scheduled to hear from another witness in the documents case this week.

Garland has brought in Special Counsel Jack Smith to oversee the documents case as well as the role of Trump and others in a wide range of actions surrounding his election defeat that culminated in his supporters’ attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Over the weekend, Trump said he was “at least as innocent” as his former Vice President Mike Pence, who faced no charges after cooperating with authorities when a classified document was found at his home in Indiana last year.

Federal investigators are investigating whether Trump and his associates broke the law by retaining U.S. documents after leaving the White House and then tried to obstruct the Justice Department investigation.

Trump is also facing a state-level investigation by a Georgia County prosecutor.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; additional reporting by Susan Heavey, Jacqueline Thomsen and Nathan Layne; Written by Andy Sullivan; Editing by Howard Goller

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sarah N. Lynch

Thomson Reuters

Sarah N. Lynch is Reuters senior reporter covering the US Department of Justice in Washington, D.C. During her time on the beat, she covered everything from the Mueller report to the use of federal agents to suppress protesters at the sequel to George Floyds. murder, the rampant spread of COVID-19 in prisons, and the department’s lawsuits following the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/trump-attorneys-meet-with-us-justice-department-over-classified-documents-wash-2023-06-05/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos