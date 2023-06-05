Rewards for Jokowi Cawe-Cawe in the 2024 presidential election: he is my mentor





Merdeka.com – PDIP presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo said President Joko Widodo’s stance on moving to the 2024 general election is a right in politics. Especially, Jokowi and Ganjar are both frames IDP. “Pak Jokowi is also a party cadre, he will definitely exercise his right to vote in the 2024 presidential election,” Ganjar said after attending a workshop with village leaders across Central Java in Gor Jatidiri, Semarang, Monday (5/6). His party received support from the Jokowi volunteers. This Thursday afternoon, Ganjar inaugurated the aspiration house of volunteers and on Saturday (3/6) a gathering of volunteers took place. Ganjar admitted that Jokowi gave access to how to understand international politics. He said Jokowi was his mentor in politics and government. “Pak Jokowi is my mentor, Pak Jokowi is the one who gave me access, to be able to understand how international politics is and how Indonesia’s attitude is. So we have to maintain it, we have to clean up what is its duty,” he said. 2 of 2 pages

Furthermore, Ganjar said he will follow in Jokowi’s footsteps in the election of Central Java governor. He admitted he would have cawe-chawe if the gubernatorial candidate came from the PDIP. “If the cadres are from the PDI Perjuangan it is mandatory, I will become the jurkam (militant),” Ganjar said. For your information, the Central Java Pilgub will be held simultaneously with the regional elections throughout Indonesia. Where the vote will take place on November 27, 2024. Follow the latest developments regarding the news of the 2024 elections only on merdeka.com [ray] Read also :

SMRC version of the simulation of three presidential candidates: Ganjar 37.9%, Prabowo 33.5%, Anies 19.2%

SMRC survey: Ganjar beats Prabowo and Anies among critical voters

Will the third national working meeting of the PDIP be surprised, the announcement of the vice-presidential candidate Ganjar?

