Wicker Holds China Accountable – US Senator Roger Wicker





For years, the United States has recognized that China’s military aspirations pose a clear threat to American interests. In response, we have reoriented our national security strategy to deal with their growing aggression. Yet even as President Biden’s military leaders sound the alarm, his administration claims that reconciliation is possible. In May, the President predicted a “thaw” between our two nations. His soft approach glosses over the increasingly hostile actions Beijing has taken against the United States. Biden ignores Chinese aggression As President Biden positions himself vis-a-vis China, the Chinese Communist Party becomes more comfortable challenging the United States. Late last month, a People’s Liberation Army pilot performed a provocative maneuver near a US Air Force plane. The move follows reports by Chinese state media featuring a threatening mock military exercise – a simulation of the complete destruction of the USS Gerald R. Ford, our newest aircraft carrier. Beijing also engages in widespread cyberattacks. Microsoft announced that Chinese-backed hackers had hacked into and may still have access to computer systems in Guam, a US territory with a major military base that would be crucial in any conflict with China. These recent tactics are not isolated incidents. These are the latest moves in a years-long Chinese campaign to undermine American leadership. Over the past two decades, China has accomplished the fastest military buildup in modern history. Meanwhile, the US military is shrinking. Dictator Xi Jinping has repeatedly signaled sinister intentions for his military might. He ordered his forces to be ready to invade Taiwan, a US ally and key economic partner, by 2027. At home, Xi has doubled down on his brutal crackdown on religious freedom. It prosecutes the genocide against ethnic Uyghurs in Xinjiang and restrictions on the freedom of worship of Christians. As everyone knows, China has also violated our national sovereignty with what President Biden blithely called a “dumb ball.” But this intelligence tool was a third the size of the Statue of Liberty and contained significant surveillance capabilities. Hold China Accountable China’s actions have placed the United States in the most dangerous moment for national security since World War II. Under President Biden, China has met little resistance when acting against our interests. This weakness does little to discourage the Chinese Communist Party from taking more dangerous measures. As the top Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee, I work to help our nation face the moment. I recently welcomed the appointment of Air Force General Charles “CQ” Brown as the next Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. During his distinguished military career, General Brown researched innovative ways to deter China, and I look forward to working with him. In particular, I encourage him to prioritize real wars abroad over culture wars at the Pentagon. I will also continue my watchdog role in Congress. Last month, I pressed the FBI for information about its investigation of a Pentagon official accused of leaking classified information. The official allegedly did so to deflect President Biden’s manipulation of the spy balloon. I also called on the president to follow Taiwan’s Enhanced Resilience Law. The law requires the administration to send Congress updates on overdue efforts to sell Taiwan the weapons it needs to defend itself. Finally, I am preparing to introduce a bill to cut funding for the UN Human Rights Council until it agrees to investigate human rights abuses in China. We do not want conflict with China. But we achieve lasting peace by being strong enough to deter war and by holding China accountable.

