Pence kicks off 2024 presidential campaign with filing; will challenge his former boss, Donald Trump





DES MOINES, Iowa Former Vice President Mike Pence on Monday filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission that officially kicks off his campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

This decision comes before an official declaration of candidacy expected Wednesday in the suburbs of Des Moines, the capital of Iowa.

Addressing a crowd of about 1,000 Republican activists over the weekend in the state ahead of the GOP presidential nomination calendar, Pence teased a major announcement.

“Come this Wednesday, I’m announcing in Iowa,” Pence said to cheers and applause as he spoke to Sen. Joni Ernsts Roast and Ride, her annual motorcycle ride and barbecue that benefits veterans.

This year, Ernst’s rally drew every declared Republican candidate for president except former President Trump. Pence’s running mate in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections is the frontrunner in GOP nominating polls as he makes his third straight run for the White House.

The former vice president, who joined Ernst on his motorcycle ride, was the only one of the 2024 speakers at the senators’ event who has yet to launch a White House campaign, but that will change on Wednesday.

WHY PENCE, HALEY AND DESANTIS ARE TARGET TRUMP

Former Vice President Mike Pence, wearing a motorcycle vest, prepares to participate in Sen. Joni Ernst’s annual Roast and Ride, June 3, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (FoxNews)

Pence will enter the 2024 race polling the mid single digits, well behind Trump and also behind Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who trails Trump by double digits but is firmly in second place, ahead of the former vice president and the rest of the domain of actual and probable candidates.

“Should we have to enter the race later this week, I’m very confident that I have the support to be able to deliver our message, to tell our story, which is not only my years as vice president, but also years as a governor of a conservative state leading a conservative agenda, record-breaking jobs, as well as being a conservative leader in the United States Congress, battling big spenders in my own party,” Pence pointed out. in an interview with Fox News last weekend.

PENCE SET TO LAUNCH 2024 PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN ON WEDNESDAY

He promised that “well having the resources to tell our story and my hope is, if we go into the race, that by the time people make a decision, we won’t just be well known, well known. They will know who are the Pences. They will know what our values ​​are, our sense of calling, and I’m confident we can do that.”

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks during U.S. Senator Joni Ernst’s Roast and Ride, Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Pence was governor of Indiana when Trump named him his running mate in 2016. For four years, Pence served as Trump’s loyal vice president.

However, that all changed on January 6, 2021, as right-wing extremists, some chanting “hang Mike Pence”, stormed the United States Capitol in a bid to overturn Congress’ certification of victory. of President Bidens’ Electoral College that was overseen by Pence.

In the more than two years since the end of the Trump administration, the former president and vice president have grown further apart. Pence berated his former boss, calling him by name while discussing Trump’s claim that Pence could have overturned the results of the 2020 presidential election.

DOES GOP PRESIDENTIAL FIELD EXTENSION HELP OR HURT TRUMP?

Pence described the deadly attack on the Capitol as “tragic” and that it “disgraced the millions who had supported our cause across the country.” He stressed that he had done “the right thing” and fulfilled his “duty under the Constitution”. He also repeatedly noted that he and Trump may never “be okay that day.”

Die-hard Trump loyalists are unlikely to ever forgive Pence, whom they see as a traitor for refusing to reject the 2020 election results.

Former President Trump arrives to meet with local Republican leaders at the Machine Shed restaurant in Urbandale, Iowa on Thursday, June 1, 2023. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Asked in recent months about Trump’s third run at the White House, Pence reiterated that “I think we have better choices in 2024.”

Pence will become the first running mate in eight decades to run against his former boss, since Vice President John Nance Garner unsuccessfully challenged President Franklin Roosevelt in the 1940 election.

Pence, in his stump speeches, touts the political successes of Trump-Pence administrations but differs from the controversial former president in tone and tenor.

“People across the country want us to see ourselves restore a threshold of civility to our political debate,” Pence said. “You can disagree without being disagreeable. People who know me know I take very tough stances. I’m conservative, but I’m not bad-tempered about it.”

He stressed that “if we entered the fray in this campaign in the days ahead, we were going to bring those principles, but we were going to bring a commitment to civility that I think Americans have long been waiting for.”

Pence isn’t the only Trump White House veteran to challenge the former president. Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, who served as an ambassador to the United Nations for the first two years of the Trump administration, declared her candidacy in February. However, Pence probably faces the trickiest path, in part because of his role in the attack on the US Capitol.

“There are unique challenges to being Mike Pence in relation to Jan. 6, in relation to him running against his former boss. If you want another Trump-Pence administration, you have another choice, and it’s not Mike Pence,” longtime Republican consultant Dave Kochel told Fox News.

Experts have long considered Pence a likely candidate for 2024, as he has spent the past two years criss-crossing the country campaigning and helping raise funds for Republicans running for office in 2022. Those trips have led Pence repeatedly in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada, the first four states to vote in the Republican presidential nomination calendar, as he strengthened relations in the primary and caucus states presidential ballots that usually precede the launch of a White House. campaign.

Former Vice President Mike Pence signs copies of his autobiography, ‘So Help Me God,’ during a book signing December 12, 2022 in Bedford, New Hampshire. (FoxNews)

The former vice president also spent a few months late last year and early this year making stops around the country as part of a book tour for his memoir ‘So Help Me God “. The autobiography gives an account of his career, including his four years in the service of Trump. And behind the scenes, he was busy adding longtime advisers to his core team and building a team in key early-voting states. And in recent days, a pro-Pence super PAC has been launched.

Pence, who has long been a champion of social conservatives, focused on Iowa, where evangelical voters play an outsized role in Republican presidential politics.

He reiterated to Fox News that he has long stood “unapologetic about the sanctity of life and traditional values.”

Pence has made a dozen trips to Iowa over the past two years, and his advisers see a path to the nomination that hinges on a strong finish in the caucus’ first state. So it’s no surprise the former vice president is launching his campaign in Iowa, and his advisers say he’s ready to visit all 99 counties in the state.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“He got a very familiar message for most Republicans in Iowa. It’s a message that would sell pretty well,” said Kochel, a veteran of numerous GOP presidential campaigns in Iowa and Utah. nationally, “On paper, he fits very well with the kind of candidate that Iowa has won in the past.”

However, Kochel, highlighting the potential hurdles ahead for Pence, added “it’s not the past. It’s a different time now.”

Fox News’ Rich Edson and Mark Meredith contributed to this report.

Paul Steinhauser is a political journalist based in New Hampshire.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/politics/pence-trump-running-mates-rivals-2024-republican-presidential-nomination The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos