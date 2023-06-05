We raised climate justice with the world: PM Modi on World Environment Day | Latest India News

Developing and underdeveloped countries are paying the price for the wrong policies of some developed countries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, adding that India was the only country to have raised the issue of climate justice on the world stage. . Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addresses an event celebrating World Environment Day, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI)

In a recorded message, played in Vigyan Bhawan on the occasion of World Environment Day, the Prime Minister said that a model in which a country focuses on its own development before worrying about its impact has prevailed since long among the great modern nations.

Even though these countries have achieved the development goals, it is the global environment that has paid the price…developing and underdeveloped countries of the world are suffering from the faulty policies of a few developed countries, Modi said. For decades, no country could stop this attitude of some developed countries. India has raised the issue of climate justice with each of these countries.

He said that while India is making unprecedented investments in its infrastructure, it is also focusing on the environment.

Drawing comparisons on boosting the economy and safeguarding the ecology, the Prime Minister cited examples of expanding 4G and 5G connectivity on the one hand and increasing the country’s forest cover on the other. somewhere else. While India has built 40 million (4 crore) houses for the poor, there has been a record increase in the number of wildlife sanctuaries as well as wildlife in India, he said.

India is becoming the 5th largest economy in the world and is also joining the top 5 countries for renewable energy, increasing agricultural exports and also leading a campaign to blend 20% ethanol in gasoline , said the Prime Minister.

India has become the base for organizations such as the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), the International Solar Alliance and the International Big Cat Alliance, he added.

Highlighting that Mission Life Lifestyle for Environment has become a public movement, Modi said the mission is spreading new awareness about lifestyle changes to fight climate change.

Modi introduced the Mission LiFE initiative to the world at the United Nations Climate Conference (COP26) in Glasgow in November 2021, with a focus on reducing consumer waste.

Although the mission was launched last year in Gujarats Kevadia-Ekta Nagar, nearly 20 million people have taken part in less than 30 days after the MoEFCC launched a campaign last month, he said. he adds.

This awareness towards climate change is not confined to India alone, global support for the initiative is growing all over the world, Modi said.

Highlighting the theme of this year’s Environment Day, the campaign to get rid of single-use plastic, Modi said India started working on two levels to get rid of single-use plastic in 2018. On the one hand, we have banned single-use plastic, while on the other hand, the treatment of plastic waste has been made compulsory, he added.

For this reason, there has been mandatory recycling of about 3 million tons of plastic packaging in India, which accounts for 75% of the annual total plastic waste produced in the country, he added.

Over the past 9 years, India has had an unprecedented focus on green and clean energy, he said, citing examples of solar power and LED bulbs which have saved money and contribute to low-carbon energy.

Over the past 9 years, the number of wetlands and Ramsar sites in India has increased almost 3 times from earlier, Modi said.

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said India was constructively engaged in the development of a draft international legally binding instrument on plastic pollution including in the environment. sailor by next year.

He pointed out that India played an active role in the second session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC), concluded on June 2 in Paris, which focused on the legally binding treaty on plastics.

We banned the use and production of single-use plastic last year. As the world observes Environment Day with the theme of fighting plastic pollution, we have made great strides in phasing out single-use plastics, he said.

The INC is a body of 193 UN member countries that will negotiate a legally binding instrument, with a timeline to develop the final draft and open it for ratification by 2025. The INC Agenda -2 was to discuss possible options and develop a zero draft international legally binding instrument to end plastic pollution throughout the plastic lifecycle.