Why Boris Johnson’s decision to embarrass Rishi Sunak could backfire

Boris Johnson found himself in his favorite position. He is able to cause Prime Minister Rishi Sunak unwanted trouble and enjoy the fallout.

It doesn’t matter that once again Mr Johnson is waging a war based on half-truths of which later or it is chaos born of Mr Johnson’s own making from his own time in power.

Last week, the former prime minister pledged to hand over his WhatsApp messages for Britain’s official inquiry into the Covid-19 pandemic and its handling by Whitehall. Except that’s half the story. His pre-2022 phone is inaccessible and he can only return later messages that are largely not a contemporary record.

The announcement ridiculed Mr Sunak and the UK Cabinet Office, which went to court to hand over redacted versions of the records to the judge-led inquiry.

As things stand, the investigation is expected to last several years. These investigations have a history of almost a century in the UK and they are usually shrouded in media controversy throughout their life cycle.

Mr Johnson’s dual treatment of the inquiry conveniently camouflages the fact that he should have avoided this confrontation by organizing the inquiry, when he was Prime Minister, with a more ambitious mandate to report in a shorter time frame.

There is an ideological shadow over the investigation, best expressed by The Guardian columnist Polly Toynbee last week. The title of her article on what she expected from the inquiry was intended to show that the UK had been helpless since 2010 because of the Conservative-led government’s austerity policies.

In particular, she wants the body to show that George Osborne’s structural reforms as Chancellor of the Exchequer have made the country particularly sick and prone to global disruption. George Osborne destroyed the British safety net. The Covid inquiry should shame him into keeping his mouth shut, he said.

Johnson lost office due to his mishandling of the Covid rules. However, he also defines himself as a savior in the saga

The judge who opened the inquiry last July gave some credence to fears of this kind of witch hunt by telling the government that he had misunderstood the scope of the investigation I was undertaking, in a statement last week.

Heather Hallett, a retired judge and member of the UK House of Lords, is using statutory powers to prosecute unredacted communications from officials involved. One problem is that released time records, which are not documents sorted for relevance, have national security implications.

The last time the law was revised around this type of disclosure was in 2005, when social media-based messaging apps like WhatsApp didn’t exist.

Communications at the heart of government were rigid paper memos that could be cataloged for judges and not messages of cut-off and confidence and switching between groups.

The judge showed no inclination to consider these factors. If there is an equality- or social-justice-based element to her approach to the Covid investigation, the format of the documents she and her panel can review could greatly help her program. According to some estimates, the investigation could last seven years.

Mr Sunak is no doubt keen for the Covid investigation to be expedited. Last month, he ruled the judge had to hold hearings without a phalanx of other panelists. In a written statement to Parliament, he pledged to ensure the most efficient and speedy hearings, saying evidence should be heard as quickly as possible in order for Baroness Hallett to make recommendations in a timely manner.

This is very much in line with Mr Johnson’s claims during the pandemic. Listen carefully, or even casually, to the then British leader and he chained his own lexicon. It involved many words such as zoonotics, pathogens, species and readiness.

In what he dubbed the first-ever UN General Assembly Zoom in September 2020, he demanded a global network of zoonotic centers to provide a front line of research to identify pandemics before they take off. He dedicated Britain’s presidency of the G7 group of wealthy nations to a five-point plan to boost pandemic preparedness so world leaders can tell the people of the world to say, never again.

Paramedics unload a patient from an ambulance parked outside the emergency department at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel in December 2021 in London. Getty Images

The government has repeatedly stressed that global funding should prepare national health systems and strengthen disease surveillance at national, regional and global levels.

Even though Mr Sunak was at the heart of the UK’s response to the pandemic with a series of well-designed business support schemes, the melodrama around the Hallett inquiry suits Mr Johnson best.

The former journalist lost his job because of his mishandling of the Covid rules. Yet he also defines himself as an ultimate savior in the entire saga. He can point to all these messianic talks as providing an engine for a roadmap that others are eating away at.

The upcoming court battle will serve his purpose, but also the alternate narrative that at every turn he couldn’t keep his words.

Even Baroness Hallett’s supporters admit that time is of the essence. One of them is accomplished lawyer Michael Mansfield, who has called for an investigation into the express lane. He chaired a Peoples Covid Inquiry two years ago. Although he has no power to compete with the official panel, he says an outcome was clear. They then wanted answers to the questions in order to prevent his prosecution, he recalled.

It’s classic Johnson to share the goals of others but twist the situation to serve his own purpose of rehabilitation. Mr Sunak must now hope that Mr Johnson’s unholy alliance will not stand the test of the courts or public opinion.

Posted: 05 Jun 2023, 05:00