New Delhi: On World Environment Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country is moving forward with a very clear roadmap to protect the environment and fight climate change while finding a balance between the current and future needs of populations. Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav also called for climate justice and differentiated responsibilities in tackling climate change.

The ministers were speaking at the event to mark World Environment Day on Monday June 5 in New Delhi. Yadav also launched the Amrit Dharohar implementation strategy at the event, which aims to protect the 75 internationally important wetlands of existing Ramsar sites in the country, and MISHTI, a mangrove conservation programme.

The Prime Minister’s remarks come at a time when government agencies and ministries have cracked down on organizations and individuals, including environmental lawyers, for their work to protect the environment. On the same day that Yadav spoke about climate justice, Indian-born US presidential candidate Nikki Haley said India and China should face off because they are one of the biggest polluters.

Single-use plastic ban, clear roadmap

The theme of this year’s Environment Day is the absence of single-use plastic. What the world is doing now is something that India has been working on continuously for four to five years, Prime Minister Modi said. Even in 2018, India, to free itself from single-use plastic, had started working on two fronts, he said. One banned single-use plastics and the other was to make it mandatory to treat plastic waste. Due to this, it has become mandatory to recycle nearly 30 lakh tons of plastic packaging.

Today, to protect the environment and [tackle/address] climate change, India is moving forward with a very clear roadmap, Modi said in a virtual address relayed at the event.

India has struck a balance between the current demands and the future vision, Modi added. Over the past nine years, India has focused on clean and green energy, whether it’s solar power or ensuring LED bulbs reach as many homes as possible. This not only saved money for the poor, but also saved the environment. India launched Mission Green Hydrogen; and to save soil and water from chemical fertilizers, India has made great strides towards natural farming, the prime minister said.

The implementation strategy of Amrit Dharohar (for the conservation of India’s Ramsar sites and the promotion of ecotourism which will produce green jobs) and the MISHTI program which aims to revive, restore and protect mangrove systems coastal areas of India, with keeping India’s green future and economy in mind, he said.

The Union Environment Minister inaugurated the Amrit Dharohar Implementation Strategy at the event. The strategy aims to conserve wetland species and habitats, create opportunities for nature tourism, improve wetland livelihoods, and maintain and enhance wetlands as carbon sinks, according to the ministry. It was announced as part of this year’s budget announcement and aims to conserve and develop existing Ramsar sites, including increasing their ecotourism potential.

The minister also launched the five-year program MISHTI (Mangrove Initiative for Shoreline Habitats and Tangible Incomes). According to the ministry, the program aims to build the resilience of the Indian coast against the impacts of climate change, including sea level rise, and ensure the protection of coastal life and livelihoods.

Climate justice

To protect the global climate, countries must rise above their own selfish needs, he said. As a result of such thinking, some of the most modern nations may have achieved development, but the climate around the world has suffered, he said. Many poor and developing countries are reaping these consequences, he said. India has raised the issue of climate justice before these nations, he said.

Yadav also hinted at climate justice in his speech at the event. India is contributing constructively to a draft in the ongoing Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC) to end plastic pollution in Paris, Yadav added during his speech at the event. This should be guided by the Rio Declarationn (on the environment and development, adopted in 1992 which states that the right to development must be equitable and take into account development and the environment). It is important to take into account common but differentiated responsibilities as well as national circumstances and capacities, he added. India’s carbon emissions are only 4% of global emissions compared to 60% for developed countries, he said.

Meanwhile, as Indian ministers called for climate justice, Indian-born US presidential candidate Nikki Haley tweeted that if they are serious about saving the environment, they should take on India and China because they are among the biggest polluters.

If we want to be serious about saving the environment, we have to take on India and China. They are among the biggest polluters. Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) June 5, 2023

Mission Life and more

India now pays as much attention to economy as it does to ecology, the prime minister said. Although it focuses on infrastructure, it also places equal emphasis on the environment, he said. While developing 4G and 5G connectivity, India has also increased its forest cover, he claimed. India has seen a record increase in the number of sanctuaries and wildlife parks while it has also built 4 million houses for the poor, he said.

The Jal Jeevan mission is ongoing on the one hand, and India is also working on improving water security, he added. India is among the top five countries for renewable energy, he said. The blending of ethanol in fuel has started and India has also launched the International Big Cat Alliance. Mission LiFE Lifestyle for Environment, a program that India has included in its Nationally Determined Contribution under the Paris Agreement, which aims to tackle climate change by changing individual consumption patterns has become a movement audience, a january movementaround the world, he said.

Last year, on Environment Day, he asked people to share innovative, measurable and scalable ideas to bring about climate-friendly behavior change. Researchers, students, citizens and experts in the field from nearly 70 countries have done so, Modi said. (The ministry announced that NITI Aayog had received these letters and ideas.) Thought leadership for LiFE is also underway; our green growth will therefore be stronger, he said.

However, several measures taken by the Union government contradict the PMs’ claims of ecological conservation and environmental protection. The Prime Minister’s remarks come at a time when government agencies and departments have cracked down on organizations and individuals, including environmental lawyer Ritwick Dutta, for their work to protect the environment.

Experts noted how the Forest Conservation Law Amendment Bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha in March this year, will exempt many tracts of forest from the scope of the law and make them vulnerable to development projects under pretext of strategic motives. The Great Nicobar Island International Transshipment Terminal, for example, which the Union Government is advancing, threat the islands’ indigenous peoples and natural wealth (from coral reefs along the coast to nesting sites of endemic Nicobar megapodes and leatherback turtles).

Forests within 100 km of international borders or the Line of Control will no longer require clearing to build highways, hydroelectric projects, writing journalist and environmental activist Prerna Singh Bindra, former member of the National Board for Wildlife.