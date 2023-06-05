Was Donald Trump’s plane grounded ‘indefinitely’?





A tweet claiming former President Donald Trump’s private plane was grounded ‘indefinitely’ has gone viral on social media, with many discussing the credibility of the claim and some calling it ‘too good to be true”.

According to the claim, Trump’s plane was grounded due to some alleged espionage charges ‘carrying life or death in prison’ and increased risk of the former president fleeing the country to avoid prosecution.

There are currently several ongoing criminal and civil investigations into Trump and his business activities, including the Justice Department’s nationwide investigation into classified documents found at the estate of former Florida President Mar-a-Lago in 2022.

Former US President Donald Trump disembarks from his ‘Trump Force One’ plane at Aberdeen Airport on May 1, 2023 in Aberdeen, Scotland. A viral tweet says Trump’s plane is grounded ‘indefinitely’. Jeff J. Mitchell/Getty Images

Jack Smith, an independent DOJ prosecutor, has been named special counsel in charge of the case. While not much is known about how Smith is proceeding with his investigation, PBS reported in March that possible charges include mishandling and unauthorized withholding of national security documents, and obstruction, because the former president could be accused of knowing that he had files that the government was trying to get their hands on.

The warrant used by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to search Mar-a-Lago in August 2022 detailed three criminal statutes, including the Espionage Act – which criminalizes unauthorized retention of national security secrets – obstruction and the prohibition of the unlawful concealment, removal, mutilation, falsification or destruction of government documents.

Requirement

“BREAKING NEWS: FOX News reports that Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg quoting prominent [likely meaning imminent] espionage charges that carry life or death in prison and an increased risk of flight to avoid prosecution have grounded Donald Trump’s plane indefinitely,” wrote Staff Sergeant Johnson, a media user social, in a Twitter message posted on Sunday, June 4.

BREAKING NEWS: FOX News reports that Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg citing prominent espionage charges punishable by life or death and increased risk of theft to avoid prosecution has grounded Donald’s jet indefinitely Trump FAA office Fla, Palm Beach is on high alert pic.twitter. com/SsYEuMmoFB

— Staff Sergeant Johnson (@PatMaguire10) June 4, 2023

“The FAA Fla office in Palm Beach is on high alert,” they added. The tweet has since been seen by over 350,000 people on the social media platform.

In another tweet shortly after the first, the same account posted, “BREAKING NEWS: Tonight on Hannity Pete Buttigieg gets asked the tough question, ‘Rumors are swirling on Twitter that you grounded Donald J Trump’s plane. Mr. Secretary, the American people deserve to know the truth, can you confirm that Trump’s jet is grounded, yes or no.'”

BREAKING NEWS: Tonight on Hannity, Pete Buttigieg gets asked the tough question,

“Rumors are circulating on Twitter that you grounded Donald J Trump’s plane. Mr. Secretary, the American people deserve to know the truth, can you confirm that Trump’s plane is grounded, yes or no.” pic.twitter.com/j6JhBGG67Y

— Staff Sergeant Johnson (@PatMaguire10) June 4, 2023

Below is a composite image showing Fox News host Sean Hannity on one side and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on the other.

While many saw it as an attempt at satire, others seemed to take the claim seriously. “The Department of Transportation is not making this call,” one user wrote. “Did anyone consider Trump planting/inventing such an absurd lie (Hannity said) as an excuse because his plane is out of service for some other reason?”

“Someone is going to be arrested imminently,” wrote another, who added that he hoped the claim was true.

“Is this parody imitating life or life imitating parody?” asked another.

Facts

Staff Sergeant Johnson’s Twitter account is, by his own admission, a “parody account.” Its owner, who goes by the @PatMaguire10 Twitter account, describes himself as “the guy, playing the guy, dressed up as another guy.”

In the description of the Twitter profile, Staff Sergeant Johnson says they “enjoy trolling the GOP chucklef****”, making it clear that the account is dedicated to mocking Republicans.

As many on Twitter pointed out, Hannity doesn’t air on Sunday night, when the tweet claimed Buttigieg was called out to TV host Fox News after being invited as a guest on his show (this which also never happened).

There are also no reports that Trump has been charged with espionage or any other new charges following his indictment in late March by a Manhattan grand jury.

On March 30, Trump became the first president – former or current – to be charged with criminal activity after pleading not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records for his alleged involvement in silent payments to the star. adult movie film Stormy Daniels by Trump. then attorney Michael Cohen.

decision

FAKE. It is highly unlikely at this time that Trump’s personal Boeing 757 plane will be grounded, and the news reported on Twitter is clearly false.

The rumor was first spread by a parody account which claimed the information came from an episode of Fox’s Sean Hannity show Hannity airing on Sunday, June 4, but the show does not air on Sundays. evening.

This is not the first time that the former president’s plane, a Boeing 757 that bears Trump’s name in large capitals on the side, has been the subject of rumors and speculation on social media.

In March, it was rumored that Trump’s plane had been seized because the former president had been deemed a “flight risk” in the investigation into allegations of silent payments in New York. The claim also turned out to be false.

FACT CHECK BY NEWSWEEK

FACT CHECK BY NEWSWEEK

