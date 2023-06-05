4 urgent tasks for new Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino

The first day of work is always a challenge. Get to know the people you’ll be working with, make a good impression, and if you’re Twitter’s new CEO, Linda Yaccarino, put out a growing group of fires that threaten to burn down the place.

Yaccarino, who today assumes Twitter’s highest position, owner and former CEO Elon Musk will of course be hanging over his shoulder, should be the ideal person to play firefighter in this case. As global head of advertising at NBCUniversal, she was tasked with managing advertisers, and that’s the biggest problem Twitter is facing right now.

According toNew York Times, advertising revenue in the United States is down 59% year over year. Given that ad revenue accounts for nearly all of Twitter’s revenue, it’s no surprise that the company’s value has fallen by about two-thirds since Musk began his erratic reign.

This is therefore the primordial problem that Yaccarino must face. However, bringing those advertisers back will mean undoing the damage that scared them off. To that end, here is a brief overview of Yaccarino’s four most pressing tasks:

1) Focus on making Twitter secure and reliable. The platform has never been the safest space, but hate speech and misinformation have flourished under Musks’ leadership. No one wants to advertise against any of these things, and they certainly don’t want to be victims of identity theft under a paid verification system with no real authentication. Last week, the resignation of the head of trust and safety, Ella Irwinand, head of brand safety A.J. Brown howled sirens. Their replacements must be sure that the CEO will support them if they do their job well. And European regulators urgently need to be convinced that Twitter takes misinformation seriously, because otherwise they willfalling on the business like a ton of brickswhen the Digital Services Act (which allows fines of up to 6% of global revenue) will begin to apply to Twitter in a few months.

2) Make Twitter neutral again.Was Twitter too left-handed before Musk? It’s debatable, but what isn’t is that Musk has only seemed interested in pleasing more right-wing users over the past few months. Naked partisanship isn’t appealing to most users or advertisers, and it would create all sorts of crises as the United States heads into an election. Twitter needs to reposition itself as broadly welcoming, not a service that tips the scales one way or another.

3) Stability, please.Musk’s massive layoffs have definitely made Twitter less technically stable, as evidenced by not only the features flashing in and out of functionality (translation like the tweet), but also the issue-plagued launch last month. last in Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ presidential race. Yaccarino needs to put all of this in order but, just as important, she needs to show stable leadership. Musks’ relentless pursuit of his quirks and notions provided good rubber fodder, but enough was enough.

4) Think globally again.For all of Musk’s libertarian and free-speech rhetoric, Twitter has, under his leadership, been incredibly willing to bow to authoritarian pressure outside of the United States. In India, heblocked messages regarding a BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Before the Turkish elections, he actually gave his support to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan bycensor opposition accounts. If Twitter is aiming for global growth, it needs to be trusted.

If Yaccarino can pull off the above, then Twitter will be in a good position to survive and perhaps turn into that all-too X-app that Musk seems to want. Otherwise, its decline will continue, perhaps at high speed. So no pressure.

Want to send thoughts or suggestions to the datasheet? Leave a message here.

David Meyer

The Daily News section of the Fact Sheets was written and curated by Andrea Guzman.

NEWS

Apple Worldwide Developers Conference. Apple’s first new product category in years will likely be standalone headphones named Reality Pro which will manage virtual reality and augmented reality. Analysts estimate that Apple could sell between 150,000 and 1 million headsets in its first year. But it still falls short of similar products already on the market like Metas’ second-generation Quest virtual reality headset model that shipped 10 million units within a year of release. But if it can use content available on the App Store and in the native software ecosystem, the headset will have a solid foundation to build on.

The top Fortune 500 tech companies. Amazon (#2), Apple (#4) and Alphabet (#8) snatched three of the top 10 spots on Fortunes 69th annual ranking of America’s largest companies by revenue. Apple remained the most profitable company on the list for the eighth time in nine years, with record earnings of $99.8 billion last year. Other tech giants make the list, including Microsoft (#13) and Tesla (#50), which has grown its revenue nearly a factor of 12 from six years ago.

TikTok users can easily find tobacco content. In the current version of TikTok, searches for the term vape and other tobacco-related searches return videos that normalize and glorify tobacco and nicotine use, often featuring young users. Test that Fortune ran on TikToks tobacco-related content found that the platform often deviates from its stated policies. And while platforms like TikTok don’t accept advertising or user accounts from tobacco companies, they have no control over influencer brand deals, allowing tobacco companies to have agreements with individuals. This follows a report released last month by the US Surgeon General that called on policymakers to develop health and safety standards for substance abuse content for children on social media.

SIGNIFICANT FIGURES

181

The number of hours former Stable Diffusion intern Eric Hallahan is still waiting to be paid after sending an invoice to the company last August. Hed worked 300 hours in total. Forbes reported that several former employees said salaries and payroll taxes were repeatedly delayed or unpaid.

BEFORE YOU LEAVE

The technology behind Through the Spider-Verse. The last Spider Man opened in US and Canadian theaters, grossing $120.5 million at the box office, more than triple the debut of the 2018 animated original. The film, starring Shameik Moore as Miles Morales and Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen, required a team of 1,000 artists and technicians, and involved new exploits like a watercolor simulation and mood ring tool for Gwens’ character world.

There were a few programmers who were on our team, producer Chris Miller said. IndieWire, whose job it was to facilitate all of this. It’s easy to say the world should drip and the color should change [Gwen] as his mood changes. But someone had 18 months of R&D to figure out how to teach the computer to paint it.