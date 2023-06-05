Exclusive: Mar-a-Lago pool flooding raises suspicions among prosecutors in Trump’s classified documents case





Washington CNN—

An employee of the Donald Trumps Mar-a-Lago residence drained the resort’s swimming pool last October and ended up flooding a room where computer servers containing CCTV logs were kept, sources familiar with the matter told CNN.

While it’s unclear whether the room was intentionally flooded or if it happened by mistake, the incident happened amid a series of events that federal prosecutors have deemed suspicious.

At least one witness was interviewed by prosecutors on the flooded server room as part of the federal investigation into Trump’s handling of classified documents, one of the sources said.

The previously unreported incident came about two months after the FBI recovered hundreds of classified documents from the Florida residence and prosecutors obtained surveillance footage to track how the White House records were moved into the complex. Prosecutors have reviewed any effort to obstruct the Justice Department’s investigation after Trump received a subpoena in May 2022 for classified documents.

Prosecutors heard testimony that the room’s computer equipment was not damaged by the flooding, a source said.

Still, the flooded room and the conversations and actions of Trump employees as the criminal investigation focused on the club caught the attention of prosecutors. The circumstances may factor into a possible obstructionist conspiracy case, multiple sources told CNN, as investigators try to determine whether events over the past year around Mar-a-Lago indicate Trump or a small group of people working for him took steps to try to interfere with the Justice Department’s evidence collection.

Agents first subpoenaed the Trump Organization over surveillance footage from Mar-a-Lago last summer, before the FBI raid in August. But as more classified documents were uncovered through the end of last year, investigators searched for more Trump Organization surveillance footage, sources told CNN. This included an additional subpoena after the FBI raid in August and a request from the Justice Department for the Trump Organization to retain additional footage in late October, one of the sources said.

At least two dozen people from staff at the Mar-a-Lago resort to members of Trump’s inner circle at the Florida estate have been subpoenaed to testify before the federal grand jury investigating the former presidents’ handling of classified documents and possible obstruction of justice, CNN previously reported.

Prosecutors for Special Counsel Jack Smith have asked questions in recent months about the handling of surveillance footage at the Mar-a-Lago resort and discussions Trump employees had about the surveillance system after the incident. subpoenaed last summer for the footage, according to multiple sources.

Recently, investigators have been asking questions indicating they are trying to determine whether Mar-a-Lago workers received specific instructions from above, particularly from Trump himself, to obstruct the investigation.

Investigators have asked Trump employees in recent weeks whether there might be any gaps in the surveillance footage that was handed over and whether it could have been tampered with, the sources said. This detail was first reported by the New York Times. The Special Advocates Office declined to comment for this story.

Prosecutors from the Office of Special Advocates have focused their obstruction investigations around Trump, Trump’s body man Walt Nauta, and a maintenance worker who helped Nauta move boxes of classified documents before federal agents searching the property last summer, and potentially others, sources told CNN.

Sources say the maintenance worker is the person who drained the pool which led to the flooding of the computer room where the surveillance footage was taking place.

Last month, longtime Trump Organization executives Matthew Calamari Sr. and his son Matthew Calamari Jr., who each held senior positions overseeing the security of Trump properties and monitoring the Florida club , appeared before the grand jury.

At the time, investigators were interested in both the maintenance workers’ conversations and a text message from Nauta to Calamari Sr. where Nauta asked to speak. A Nauta lawyer declined to comment for this story. A spokesperson for Trump and an attorney representing the maintenance worker did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In addition to asking about surveillance tapes, prosecutors questioned witnesses about Nauta and the maintenance worker moving boxes after the Justice Department first subpoenaed Trump for classified documents in May. last.

Three weeks after that subpoena, Trump attorney Evan Corcoran searched a storage room where boxes containing White House documents had been kept. Corcoran found about three dozen classified documents, and he turned them over to FBI agents the next day when investigators came to Mar-a-Lago on June 3.

Corcoran told the DOJ at the time that he was led to believe by many people that there were no additional classified or White House documents in the complex and that all White House documents would be in the storage room when he searched it.

But surveillance footage that was later turned over to the Justice Department showed Nauta and the maintenance worker moving boxes of documents around the compound, including this storage room just before Corcoran searched for classified documents. . Corcoran turned over 38 files he found to the FBI the next day, but the FBI found more than a hundred additional documents with classified marks in August, both in Trump’s office and in the storage room.

The Justice Department later said in court that it believed the government records had likely been covered up and removed from the storage room.

The detailed notes Corcoran took at this time of his efforts to represent Trump also did not mention that he was aware of boxes of documents going in or out of the storage room he had. been instructed to research to comply with DOJ requirements, a source said. CNN.

Earlier this year, prosecutors took the extraordinary step of subpoenaing Corcoran, arguing that attorney-client privilege did not apply because his discussions with the former president may have been part of Trump’s attempt to advance a crime. In March, a judge ordered Corcoran, who recused himself from representing Trump in the Mar-a-Lago case, to provide additional testimony. The sealed legal process made it clear, sources told CNN, that Corcoran was not the target of the investigation.

When Nauta spoke to the FBI last year, he initially said he did not handle sensitive boxes or documents at Mar-a-Lago, CNN previously reported. But after the FBI obtained the surveillance footage, it changed its story and said Trump ordered it to move the boxes, according to previous CNN reports. Nauta stopped speaking with investigators last fall after changing lawyers.

The maintenance worker recently spoke to investigators and his phone was seized, sources told CNN. Neither has been charged with any crime. This story has been updated.

