Invest for the long term with the SEA Games bonus: Widodo





Therefore, I trust you (to use the money well) because you still have a long way to go (in developing your athletic careers). Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has asked all athletes, coaches and assistant coaches who received a bonus for winning medals at the 2023 Cambodian SEA Games to use the money to make an investment in long term. “I trust you to make the best use of this bonus, especially to make a long-term investment. Do not (use the money to) buy luxuries, which are not useful,” he advised as he handed over the bonuses to recipients at Merdeka Palace here on Monday. The government has awarded a total bounty of at least 289 billion rupees ($19.17 million) to the medal winners of the SEA Games. Athletes participating in individual events received 525 million rupees ($34.8 thousand) in bonuses for gold, 315 million rupees ($20.9 thousand) for silver and 157.5 million rupees ($10.45 thousand) for bronze. Meanwhile, athletes participating in the team events received Rp 420 million ($27.8 thousand) for gold medals, Rp 252 million ($16.7 thousand) for silver and Rp 126 million. million Rp (8.36 thousand dollars) for bronze medals. The president said that if the rewards are used to make an investment or buy assets that have high medium- or long-term investment value, such as stocks, land or houses, the value of money will continue to decline. ‘increase. He added that if recipients waste their money, for example buying a car that may drop in price to half its original value when it is sold the following year, it would not be considered an investment. “Therefore, I trust you (to use the money well) because you still have a long way to go (in developing your career as an athlete),” he remarked. Widodo also expressed his appreciation for the Indonesian contingent’s SEA Games achievements, which far exceeded the target. “On behalf of the Indonesian people and the government, I would like to express my gratitude and appreciation for the struggle of my brothers and sisters… who worked hard to get the medals,” he said. The contingent aimed to win 69 gold medals. However, they managed to snatch 87 gold medals in addition to 80 silver medals and 109 bronze medals. The president said that among the achievements that made the country proud were the first gold medals won by the women’s basketball team, the men’s floor hockey team and the women’s cricket team at six (6). Moreover, the men’s U-22 football team managed to win a gold medal after a gap of 32 years. “I think all (Indonesians) are very happy and proud of the increase in the number of gold medals won (at the Cambodian SEA Games), which was 87 medals (compared to the previous edition in which they had won 69 gold medals),” added Widodo. Related News: Government grants Rs 289 billion bonus to SEA Games athletes and coaches

Related News: President grants Rs 309 billion bonus to Para-Asian Games athletes

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.antaranews.com/news/284061/make-long-term-investment-with-sea-games-bonus-widodo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos