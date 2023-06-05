Trump asks ‘How can the DOJ indict me’ after his lawyers meet with the feds





Former President Donald Trump took to his social media website on Monday to ask how the Justice Department could charge him in its investigation into how he handled national security documents minutes after his lawyers were seen leaving the ministry.

“HOW CAN I BE ACCUSED, WHO DID NOTHING WRONG, WHEN NO OTHER PRESIDENT HAS BEEN ACCUSED,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He noted that Hillary Clinton had been investigated by the FBI for classifying information on her private email server and “WASN’T EVEN ABOUT TO BE CHARGED! ONLY TRUMP THE GREATEST HUNT TO WITCHES OF ALL TIMES!”

The timing of the early afternoon messages came shortly after three of Trump’s lawyers, James Trusty, John Rowley and Lindsey Halligan, were seen leaving the Justice Department after meeting with a group of government officials. ministry that did not include Attorney General Merrick Garland or Deputy Attorney General LisaMonaco. , confirmed NBC News. Trump’s legal team was first spotted by CBS News and then seen emerging from the building just before noon.

The meeting could be another sign that the investigation into Trump’s handling of classified documents is coming to an end, but it’s unclear whether Trump was reacting to everything his lawyers told him. NBC News reported on Saturday that the grand jury hearing the case will meet this week.

Trump’s campaign spokesperson did not immediately respond to NBC News’ request for comment. A Justice Department spokesperson declined to comment to NBC News on the meeting.

When the New York State Grand Jury investigating Trump’s silent payments to an adult movie star and a former Playboy model was wrapping up its investigation, Trump wrote on Truth Social that he would be arrested this Tuesday and began raising funds on the claim and call to demonstrate.

He was charged in that case with falsifying business records, but not until about two weeks later. He pleaded not guilty.

The FBI began investigating the documents case last year, after being alerted by the National Archives that government documents Trump returned to them after being out of office for about a year included 184 documents marked as classified. .

The federal government then issued a subpoena for the return of all documents with classification marks, and Trump’s attorneys turned over 38 more classified documents last June, including 17 marked top secret. They also handed over a statement that a diligent search had been made and all relevant documents had been handed over, according to court documents.

The Justice Department then obtained information that Trump had even more classified documents and executed a search warrant at his Florida home in August of last year.

The search revealed more than 100 documents marked confidential, secret and top secret in the storage room and in Trump’s office.

Court records indicate that the federal investigation focused on possible crimes involving the handling of classified or sensitive national security records and obstruction.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing in the case and claimed the documents belong to him and have all been declassified.

Special Counsel Jack Smiths’ office has obtained evidence that could potentially undermine this defense a recording of Trump in 2021 discussing a classified planning document he took from his time in the White House, which he has admitted to being classified, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told NBC. News last week.

