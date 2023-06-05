Connect with us

Politics

No, Boris didn’t ‘sell out’ UK farmers with Australia trade deal

The recent Policy history on the finalization of the UK-Australia trade deal adds an interesting color to the UK’s first free trade deal since 1973. His scathing tale was instantly picked up by the anti-Boris crowd and gleefully shared on social media as an apparent example of Johnson’s incompetence as a negotiator.

However, I suspect that the Prime Minister at the time had a much better idea of ​​the UK’s comparative trade advantages than most of his critics. I also suspect they underestimate his shrewd political instincts.

The key thing to appreciate here is that it would have been very difficult to leave the EU orbit altogether if the UK was still relying on European farmers to feed our people. As Henry Kissinger once said, control the food and you control the people. What the Australian deal offered Johnson was a way to escape EU control over the UK’s food supply.

Although the popular press likes to claim that the UK is a great agricultural nation exporting food all over the world, this is far from the truth. The UK is a small country, with a large wealthy population, which imported food from its distant colonies and then the Commonwealth for hundreds of years before joining the EU. Since 1973, however, the UK has relied heavily on food imported from the EU to feed its people.

At the time the UK-Australia deal was being negotiated, selling UK manufactured goods to Australians duty-free would have been hugely attractive to UK businesses. Although Australia exported a lot of coal, gas, precious metals and other minerals, the only thing Australia had of interest to the UK was its agricultural products.I believe Johnson recognized it was also his way out of the UK’s overreliance on EU producers, who supplied more than a quarter of our food and drink.

When does a tonne weigh only 550 kilos? when the EU weighs it

The hoo-hah about the Policy article focused on how British negotiators intended to measure Australian meat exports. Most normal countries think it’s easy to weigh it. Indeed, successful exporting countries like New Zealand now split a sheep carcass and sell different cuts to up to 40 different buying countries. Everyone can buy the cuts they prefer. It’s good for the environment because there’s little waste and people don’t pay to import bones that will then be thrown away. It’s also good for farmers in exporting countries who can find markets that value every part of an animal.

But this system is not good for the protectionist EU. They believe this means more competition for their farmers, although it would also mean better prices for their consumers. Instead, the EU calculates its quotas for imported meat by adjusting the actual weight to what it would have been if it still contained bones which they call carcass weight. This reduces agreed import quantities by up to 45%. For deboned sheep meat, one actual kilo is counted by the EU either as 1.67 kg carcass weight for lamb or as 1.81 kg carcass weight for adult sheep meat.

This is also the reason why international trade statistics for meat exports by weight never match ONS/Defra or EU trade statistics. In short, the quantities traded NSO/EU are overestimated. This may have helped EU farmers when their CAP payments were based on production quantities rather than land size, but now it seems silly, sneaky or both.

I suspect Johnson knew that leaving the EU also meant embracing the real world way, especially things as simple as measuring trade and when other countries negotiate trade deals they use product weights.

The Morrison Dinner

THE Policy the piece is based on a dinner between Scott Morrison and Boris Johnson, which apparently took place on June 142021. A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was announced the following day by the British and Australian governments.

THE Australian press release on June 15, clarified UK farm quota cuts for Australian produce in full, without mentioning that the quota tonnes used for imported sugar and dairy products would be somewhat heavier than the tonnes used for beef and sheep meat.

As tons are used for all products in the press release without qualification, it is hard to believe that anyone reading it understood that a ton of meat could only weigh 550 kilos. Product-specific backup amounts are also specified in the press release, so obviously this was not a compromise on the carcass weight included in the final documentation, as noted towards the end of the article from Politico. The final trade agreement also does not mention carcass weight for product-specific warranties. (See Section 2B, subsection 2B-3-2 here.)

so I doubt PolicyThe story is all it’s meant to be. It is more likely that the small quotas for all Australian agricultural products had already been agreed before dinner and would have been negotiated using product weight, as that is how Australians (and all those outside the EU ) calculate exports. It seems more likely that if there had been wrangling over the use of carcass weights after the announcement of the MOU, then it would have been UK officials or NFU lobbyists who would have tried to derive a quick one on Aussies, not the other way around.

