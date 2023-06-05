No, Boris didn’t ‘sell out’ UK farmers with Australia trade deal

Share The EU has never had much interest in win-win trade deals

The EU has never had much interest in win-win trade deals

Several details suggest that the idea that Boris has made concessions is wrong Quota-free trade with the EU is not a ‘sellout’, so why is it with Australia?

The recent Policy history on the finalization of the UK-Australia trade deal adds an interesting color to the UK’s first free trade deal since 1973. His scathing tale was instantly picked up by the anti-Boris crowd and gleefully shared on social media as an apparent example of Johnson’s incompetence as a negotiator.

However, I suspect that the Prime Minister at the time had a much better idea of ​​the UK’s comparative trade advantages than most of his critics. I also suspect they underestimate his shrewd political instincts.

The key thing to appreciate here is that it would have been very difficult to leave the EU orbit altogether if the UK was still relying on European farmers to feed our people. As Henry Kissinger once said, control the food and you control the people. What the Australian deal offered Johnson was a way to escape EU control over the UK’s food supply.

Although the popular press likes to claim that the UK is a great agricultural nation exporting food all over the world, this is far from the truth. The UK is a small country, with a large wealthy population, which imported food from its distant colonies and then the Commonwealth for hundreds of years before joining the EU. Since 1973, however, the UK has relied heavily on food imported from the EU to feed its people.

At the time the UK-Australia deal was being negotiated, selling UK manufactured goods to Australians duty-free would have been hugely attractive to UK businesses. Although Australia exported a lot of coal, gas, precious metals and other minerals, the only thing Australia had of interest to the UK was its agricultural products.I believe Johnson recognized it was also his way out of the UK’s overreliance on EU producers, who supplied more than a quarter of our food and drink.

When does a tonne weigh only 550 kilos? when the EU weighs it

The hoo-hah about the Policy article focused on how British negotiators intended to measure Australian meat exports. Most normal countries think it’s easy to weigh it. Indeed, successful exporting countries like New Zealand now split a sheep carcass and sell different cuts to up to 40 different buying countries. Everyone can buy the cuts they prefer. It’s good for the environment because there’s little waste and people don’t pay to import bones that will then be thrown away. It’s also good for farmers in exporting countries who can find markets that value every part of an animal.

But this system is not good for the protectionist EU. They believe this means more competition for their farmers, although it would also mean better prices for their consumers. Instead, the EU calculates its quotas for imported meat by adjusting the actual weight to what it would have been if it still contained bones which they call carcass weight. This reduces agreed import quantities by up to 45%. For deboned sheep meat, one actual kilo is counted by the EU either as 1.67 kg carcass weight for lamb or as 1.81 kg carcass weight for adult sheep meat.

This is also the reason why international trade statistics for meat exports by weight never match ONS/Defra or EU trade statistics. In short, the quantities traded NSO/EU are overestimated. This may have helped EU farmers when their CAP payments were based on production quantities rather than land size, but now it seems silly, sneaky or both.

I suspect Johnson knew that leaving the EU also meant embracing the real world way, especially things as simple as measuring trade and when other countries negotiate trade deals they use product weights.

The Morrison Dinner

THE Policy the piece is based on a dinner between Scott Morrison and Boris Johnson, which apparently took place on June 142021. A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was announced the following day by the British and Australian governments.

THE Australian press release on June 15, clarified UK farm quota cuts for Australian produce in full, without mentioning that the quota tonnes used for imported sugar and dairy products would be somewhat heavier than the tonnes used for beef and sheep meat.

As tons are used for all products in the press release without qualification, it is hard to believe that anyone reading it understood that a ton of meat could only weigh 550 kilos. Product-specific backup amounts are also specified in the press release, so obviously this was not a compromise on the carcass weight included in the final documentation, as noted towards the end of the article from Politico. The final trade agreement also does not mention carcass weight for product-specific warranties. (See Section 2B, subsection 2B-3-2 here.)

so I doubt PolicyThe story is all it’s meant to be. It is more likely that the small quotas for all Australian agricultural products had already been agreed before dinner and would have been negotiated using product weight, as that is how Australians (and all those outside the EU ) calculate exports. It seems more likely that if there had been wrangling over the use of carcass weights after the announcement of the MOU, then it would have been UK officials or NFU lobbyists who would have tried to derive a quick one on Aussies, not the other way around.

This thought was confirmed when I read a tweet from John ClarkeDirector of International Affairs at the Directorate General for Agriculture of the European Commission.

According to Clarke, it was the NFU folks who wanted to limit the damage (of the Australian deal) and Clarke advised them to at least try to make sure the deal uses carcass weight rather than weight of the product, mainly because it reduces the quantity of imported products. 30% meat.

This raises a few questions: first, why is the National Farmers Union (NFU) apparently turning to the European Commission for advice on how to undermine a trade deal that will ultimately benefit the whole population? British. Moreover, why would British farmers follow advice from Brussels, when European farmers are their main competitors. Remember there are no quotas on EU meat coming into the UK under the UK-EU Trade and Cooperation Agreement, either by weight carcass or actual weight, but somehow this is never described as ‘sale to UK farmers’.

Clarkes’ tweet is also a shining example of the EU’s attitude towards trade outside the bloc. The main objective of the EU has always been to restrict competitive imports but maximize exports in what they curiously call their trade agreements. They are nothing. A deal should be win-win, where both parties import what the other can produce more efficiently.

For Australians, a win-win British trade deal was simple: import cars and machinery from the UK, export beef and wine to the UK. For the UK, it should have been just as simple. But after nearly 50 years in the EU, Britain’s sheltered and ineffectual farm lobby cannot imagine a world where it has to be competent or innovative or even export-oriented.

The NFU did not even see Australia as a potential market for British cheeses, butter or pork. Walk into any Australian supermarket and you will see butter from Ireland and Denmark, cheese from France and Italy, ham and prosciutto from Germany, Spain and Italy. But only manufactured foods such as biscuits, mustard, chocolates and tea from the UK.

So by the time the details of the trade deal were released in December 2021, instead of UK negotiators trying to cover up the Prime Ministers’ last-minute giveaway as Politico claims, it was Australia’s cheesemakers who got it. additional protections by insisting that their government emulate the UK’s six-year tariff cuts and quotas on cheese imports, protection that was not mentioned in the details of the memorandum of understanding published in June.

There is another problem with the Policy history. In the New Zealand trade deal being negotiated at the same time, they also use product weight for beef imports and only use carcass weight for sheepmeat. (This may be because New Zealand already had a very generous sheep meat quota by carcass weight since the UK joined the EU.) This makes the claim even harder to believe according to that the use of product weight was an error by Johnson.

What also appears to have been lost in the haze of Johnsons dinner with Morrison is that last week New Zealand dropped everything and Australia dropped almost all of their tariffs on goods imported from the UK. Not like the UK, with its years of convoluted tariff cuts, small increases in duty-free quotas and retained safeguards for producers, but bang, zero tariffs overnight.

Far from the “sale” that Policy piece evokes, the reality of these post-Brexit trade deals is quite different: real win-win deals that mean more choice for consumers and new markets for our exporters and all, despite the best efforts of the NFU, while reducing Britain’s dependence on the EU for our food supply.

Catherine McBride is a Fellow of the Center for Brexit Policy.

The columns are the author’s own opinion and do not necessarily reflect the views of CapX.