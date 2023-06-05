Trump lawyers meet with DoJ to avoid indictment in Mar-a-Lago case | donald trump





Donald Trump’s lawyers met with senior U.S. Justice Department officials on Thursday to complain about perceived misconduct in the criminal investigation into former U.S. presidents’ handling of national security and obstruction material, according to two people close to the file.

The meeting involved Trump lawyers Jim Trusty, John Rowley and Lindsay Halligan, speaking with special counsel Jack Smith, who is leading the investigation, and a senior career deputy attorney general, a source said. person. CBS News first reported the meeting.

Trump’s lawyers explained why Trump should not be charged in the Mar-a-Lago documents case and suggested that some prosecutors working under Special Counsel Jack Smith indulged in what they considered prosecutorial misconduct, the people said.

The exact allegations are unclear, but Trump lawyers have complained for weeks privately that Jay Bratt, the head of the Justice Department’s counterintelligence and espionage section, once sought to incite a witness to confirm something he had denied, one of the people said.

Complaints of this nature result in an internal memo to the Special Advocate and are unlikely to delay the criminal investigation.

The meeting comes weeks after Trump’s lawyers asked the Justice Department for a meeting with Attorney General Merrick Garland to raise grievances over what they saw as unfair treatment of Trump for his handling of classified documents compared to other former presidents.

No President of the United States has ever, in the history of our country, been unfoundedly investigated in such an outrageous and unlawful manner, says the letter written by Trusty and Rowley.

While it’s not unusual for lawyers to request a meeting with prosecutors toward the end of an investigation, it’s usually not with the attorney general. This is especially the case in special advocate investigations, where charging decisions can only be overturned if department rules have not been followed.

The development comes as prosecutors recently asked witnesses before the grand jury hearing evidence in the case in Washington whether Trump showed national security documents, including a document relating to military action against Iran, they said. said people familiar with the matter.

Prosecutors apparently tried to determine if this Iranian document was the same document that Trump had referenced on an audio recording in which he said he could not discuss it because he had not declassified it during his term, although he should have, the Guardian previously reported.

The investigation also examined whether Trump’s failure last year to comply with a subpoena demanding the return of any classified documents was a deliberate act of obstruction, the people said.

Last June, Trump’s since-recused attorney Evan Corcoran found 38 classified documents in the Mar-a-Lago storage room and told the Justice Department there was no material left on the property. , which was called into question when the FBI seized 101 additional classified documents. months later.

The Guardian reported that Corcoran later told associates he felt misled in responding to the subpoena because he asked if he should look elsewhere in Mar-a-Lago, as Trump’s office, but was fired. The Corcorans notes also showed that he told Trump he must return all classified documents in his possession.

