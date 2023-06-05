Turkeys Erdogan appoints spokesperson as intelligence chief: Who is Ibrahim Kalin?





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has appointed presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin as head of the National Intelligence Agency (MIT), the official Anadolu news agency reported on Monday. Kalin has long been a close associate of Erdogan and has served as the presidential spokesman since 2014. The 51-year-old has also served as deputy chairman of the Security and Foreign Policy Council of the Turkish presidency and senior adviser to Erdogan since 2018. Kalin holds a Masters degree from the International Islamic University Malaysia and a Ph.D. from George Washington University. He is a Fellow of the Prince Alwaleed bin Talal Center for Islamic-Christian Understanding at Georgetown University. He also founded the SETA Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research, a pro-government non-profit research institute in Ankara, and served as its director from 2005 to 2009. Shaping foreign policy Kalin, as spokesperson for the Turkish President, has played a vital role in steering the country’s foreign policy, especially in crisis situations such as the Syrian conflict. Faced with escalating tensions in its neighboring country, Turkey has had to carefully balance its humanitarian stance with its security interests. Kalin played a central role in this process, coordinating with major powers such as Russia, the United States and Iran to establish ceasefire agreements and engage in peace talks. His efforts to maintain the Idlib ceasefire agreement with Russia in 2020, for example, demonstrated his active role in shaping and executing Turkey’s diplomatic strategies in the region. Besides regional disputes, Kalin has also influenced Turkey’s relations with the European Union (EU), a key aspect of his foreign policy. Despite a host of challenges, including disagreements over human rights and immigration issues, Kalin has been at the forefront of dialogue with the EU. One of his notable contributions was during the 2015-2016 refugee crisis, when he helped broker the Turkey-EU refugee deal aimed at controlling the flow of migrants to Europe. His proactive role in these negotiations and his advocacy for Turkey’s EU membership have significantly shaped Turkey’s foreign policy approach to its European engagement. What is MIT? The National Intelligence Agency (MIT) is the nation’s primary intelligence organization. His responsibilities encompass a wide range of intelligence activities, both at home and abroad. This includes gathering information on issues that could have an impact on national security, analyzing intelligence data, conducting counterintelligence operations, and coordinating with other security and intelligence agencies. information. MIT also plays a role in the development of foreign policy by providing the government with essential information on world affairs. He can undertake secret operations if he is mandated by the executive. Under Erdogan’s leadership, MIT played an important role in domestic and foreign affairs. Erdogan expanded the powers of the agency, allowing it to be more directly involved in counterterrorism operations and internal security issues. In 2014, for example, the Turkish parliament passed a bill increasing the powers of MIT, giving it broader surveillance capabilities and granting immunity to its top officials. The head of the National Intelligence Agency wields substantial power and influence, both due to the nature of the position and the expanded mandate under Erdogan. The head of MIT can directly influence policy decisions by providing critical intelligence to the president and government. The position’s influence is also evident in the leader’s ability to oversee a wide range of domestic and international operations and investigations that are critical to Turkey’s national security. For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or through the app. Learn more: Turkey’s Erdogan sworn in as president, extending rule to third decade Erdogan’s turkeys struggle to deliver on their promise of Syrian refugees Turkey’s dollar sovereign bonds rise as markets await Erdogan’s economic team

