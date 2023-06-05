Politics
Nepal and India conclude cross-border infrastructure agreements DW 06/05/2023
Nepal and India are working to increase cross-border connectivity and energy cooperation, concluding a number of agreements, including a long-term energy cooperation plan that paves the way for Nepal to export up to 10,000 megawatts of power to India within a decade.
The agreements were reached during Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal’s official visit to India last week, which included meetings with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
In a joint press conference, Modi said many important decisions have been taken to “deepen cross-border physical connectivity”.
Other cross-border projects include a new railway and two bridges, a transmission line and the expansion of cross-border oil pipelines, according to a statement released by Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The visit also attracted more Indian investment commitments to further develop Nepal’s hydropower sector.
During the visit, Nepal and India also renewed a treaty allowing Nepal to use Indian railways and waterways for trade and business with a third country.
Geopolitical analyst Chandra Dev Bhatta told DW that unlike previous high-level visits between Nepal and India, this time economic issues affecting the general public were given priority.
“Previously, difficult issues such as politics, border issues and strategic topics took center stage. Today, sensitive issues such as physical and financial connectivity, trade and investment, and linkages cultures have become more important,” Bhatta said.
“This is a bottom-up approach in our diplomatic relations with India, instead of the previous top-down approach, which was previously largely confined to governmental and political levels,” she added.
India facilitates energy exports from Nepal
During the visit, India said it is ready to facilitate power trade between Nepal and Bangladesh, with Nepal being allowed to export up to 50 megawatts of power to Bangladesh using Indian power grids.
Although Nepal and Bangladesh have already signed a power trade agreement, it was dependent on the use of Indian transmission lines.
Analysts said India’s willingness to import additional electricity from Nepal and its willingness to facilitate electricity trade between Nepal and Bangladesh will help promote foreign direct investment (FDI) in the hydropower sector in Nepal.
“Previously, it was difficult for Nepal to get FDI in hydropower sector due to lack of power markets,” Nepal-India relations expert Indra Adhikari told DW. . “The new agreement with India has created a favorable environment for potential foreign investors, whether they come from India, Bangladesh or other countries.”
Prior to the conclusion of the agreement, the Indian side had insisted on purchasing power only from projects developed by India or an Indian joint venture. Now New Delhi has become more flexible.
Adhikari said long-term energy cooperation with India, as well as his willingness to facilitate energy trade between Nepal and Bangladesh, would not only help reduce Nepal’s widening trade gap with India, but also promote long-term sub-regional cooperation between Nepal, India and Bangladesh.
Nepal has a huge trade deficit with India, its main trading partner. In the financial year 2021-2022, Nepal imported $10 billion ($9 billion) in goods and services from India, while exporting $1.3 billion, according to statistics compiled by the Department. customs.
Border territory problems remain
Nepal and India have a competing territorial claim to the Himalayan lands called Lipu Lekh, Limpiyadhura and Kalapani located near the borders of Nepal, India and China.
Prime Minister Dahal said after the meeting that Nepal and India would resolve border disputes through diplomacy. Dahal added that he had discussed with the Indian side a possible land swap option as a long-term solution.
He said Nepal could consider exchanging Lipu Lekh, Limpiyadhura and Kalapani with India in return for a similar area of Indian territory that would provide a land link to Bangladesh.
Nepal and Bangladesh are separated by a 27 kilometer (16 mile) stretch called the Siliguri Corridor, which is part of India.
“Since India and Bangladesh managed to solve the border issues by swapping their territories, we have been discussing this experience which could be useful for us as well,” he said.
In 2015, India and Bangladesh resolved a long-standing border dispute with a landmark land swap deal.
Edited by: Wesley Rahn
|
