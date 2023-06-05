Honduran President set to visit China after establishing ties | International Trade News





President Xiomara Castro continues to expand Honduras’s relationship with Beijing as the Central American country seeks to boost its economy.

The administration of Honduran President Xiomara Castro has announced it will visit China later this week as the Latin American country seeks to strengthen ties with Beijing. At the invitation of President Xi Jinping, I will go on a special mission with [Foreign Minister Enrique Reina] the People’s Republic of China between June 9 and June 13, Castro said in a Twitter post on Monday. The rebuilding of Honduras requires new political, scientific, technical, commercial and cultural horizons. The trip signifies China’s growing influence in Central America, where countries like Honduras have sought to balance relations with the United States against its desire for greater economic engagement with Beijing. Castros’ visit also comes several months after Honduras established diplomatic ties with China in March, ending official ties with Taiwan. At the invitation of President Xi Jinping to visit with a special mission, @EnriqueReinaHNPeople’s Republic of China from June 9 to 14, 2023. The rebuilding of Honduras requires new political, scientific, technical, commercial and cultural horizons. Zelaya’s Xiomara Castro (@XiomaraCastroZ) June 5, 2023 China does not allow countries to have formal relations with Taiwan and Beijing, and China’s economic weight has prompted a number of Central American countries to move away from Taiwan in an effort to strengthen their ties with China. Costa Rica formalized relations with Beijing in 2007, followed by Panama, El Salvador, Nicaragua and the Dominican Republic since 2017. The growing number of countries making the switch has left Taiwan increasingly isolated: it maintains official relations with only 13 countries. The United States has expressed concern over China’s growing influence over Central America, where the United States has historically wielded influence as the region’s sole superpower. Central American countries, however, have shown little interest in choosing sides between the United States and China, home to the world’s first and second largest economies respectively. Reina said the coffee would be the first Honduran export to the Chinese market. He added on Monday that a number of cooperation agreements would be signed during Castros’ trip. The decision to sever ties with Taiwan reportedly came after the island rejected a request from Honduras for a $2.5 billion loan to help resolve debt issues. Following the establishment of official relations with Honduras in March, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning denied any preconditions for economic assistance, saying diplomatic relations are not a matter of trade.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/6/5/honduran-president-set-to-visit-china-after-establishing-ties The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos