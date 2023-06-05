Imran Khan accuses the Pakistani army of trying to destroy his party





Imran Khan, the former prime minister of Pakistan, has accused the powerful military and Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) of openly trying to destroy his political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The former prime minister said he had “no doubts” that he would be tried by a military tribunal and thrown in prison.

The former prime minister said New Delhi used to tell the world there was no democracy in Pakistan and there was no leader to talk to, and now the country is back at this time. Khan said the country was under a dictatorship amid an ongoing crackdown on Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf following the May 9 riots.

In an interview with Reuters, Khan said, “It’s completely the establishment” that was behind the crackdown. The establishment obviously means the military establishment, because they’re really open now, I mean, it’s not even hidden now that they’re just out in the open.

Khan called the violent protests, which erupted after his brief arrest, a false flag operation “designed to target him.

The former prime minister said the ISI, Pakistan’s most powerful spy agency, was deeply involved in the crackdown. Khan said two senior officials from his party had been summoned by the ISI for talks. And when they went there, they just shut them up and said you (won’t) leave unless you give up being part of the PTI.”

The military court, which is usually reserved for the military or enemies of the state, has begun the process of trying dozens of people, including members of his party, for involvement in the protests.

This is the only way for them to put me in jail,” Khan said, adding that the military wanted to prevent him from returning to power in elections scheduled for November.

The former prime minister said around 150 criminal cases filed against him were frivolous and would be dismissed in any civil court.

So their only hope, and because they’re determined to get me out of the way, I think they will, their whole charade of military tribunals is to put me in jail,” Khan said.

I have absolutely no doubt that military courts are for me,” said Khan, who is out on bail.

Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 03:08 IST

