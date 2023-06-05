



Donald Trump, who has previously spoken out against left-wing gender madness, said at his latest campaign event that he doesn’t like the term woke because most people can’t define it.

On Thursday (June 1), at the Westside Conservative Club in Urbandale, Iowa, Trump attacked trans rights by saying the United States had gotten sick with reference to allowing children to align themselves with their stated gender.

Denouncing the word awake, he said, as the Huffington Post reports: And I don’t like the term awake, because I hear awake, awake, awake.

You know, it’s just a term that half the people can’t even define. They don’t know what it is.

In local elections in the UK, the Conservative Party, which adopted the word ‘woke’ to cause a moral panic over trans rights, saw its plan to use culture wars and the war on revival to win votes make him lose more than 1,000 seats.

Trump isn’t the first to have trouble identifying the definition of the word “woke.”

Right-wing author Bethan Mandel was asked to define the term in March this year, but despite devoting an entire chapter of her book to the word, the question left her speechless.

She finally said: This is the kind of understanding we need to totally reimagine and reduce society to create hierarchies of oppression.

Netizens pointed to terms initially used by Black Americans to signal the need for systemic change, until they were appropriated by right-wing and anti-LGBTQ+ activists.

Donald Trump’s frequent attacks on Ron DeSantis

Trump’s attack on the far-right’s current favorite word follows the former president slamming his main rival for the GOP presidential nomination, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, whom he blames for casting Disney as a waking shadow and disgusting to himself, with people actually hating him.

In late April, Disney filed a lawsuit against DeSantis over his takeover of the Special Parks District.

In his run for the 2024 presidential nomination, DeSantis, known for his reviled Dont Say Gay Act and his repeated attacks on the trans community, sought to suppress all things LGBTQ+ and woke up to the sun.

The Florida governor has previously described the state as where the revival will die in an effort to gain support.

At his New Hampshire campaign event on Thursday, June 1, DeSantis was interrupted by a woman who claimed her son’s murder was a state cover-up.

The same event saw him go after a reporter with Are You Blind? after asking why he was not answering questions from local voters.

Trump, who rarely misses an opportunity to go after DeSantis, wasted no time in angering his main opponent.

In his run for re-election to the presidency in 2024, Trump said he would ban gender-affirming care for minors.

The former president called the care of gender-affirming minors an act of child abuse before outlining his plan to end the chemical, physical and emotional mutilation of our young people.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thepinknews.com/2023/06/05/donald-trump-woke/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

