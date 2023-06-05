Boris Johnson calls on government to speed up leveling measures

Boris Johnson has urged the government to speed up leveling measures such as planning reform and devolution to unlock the UK’s huge potential.

The former Tory Prime Minister has said the UK is one of the most regionally unbalanced major economies as he pleaded to urgently push forward some of the policies he championed in Downing Street.

Communities Secretary Michael Gove, who answered his question in the Commons, thanked him for his leadership on the issue as the Labor benches burst into laughter.

Making an appearance during Communities Questions, the ex-Prime Minister said: Given that the UK is one of the most regionally imbalanced of all major economies and given the huge potential that lies ahead to be freed isn’t it time to speed up the leveling up The bill is now stalled and urgently moving forward with Northern Powerhouse Rail, planning reform, decentralization, security affordable energy supply, gigabit broadband and all the other leveling measures that will make it the strongest and most prosperous economy in Europe?

Mr. Gove replied: May I take this opportunity to thank him for the leadership he has shown on this issue?

As opposition MPs laughed loudly, he continued: The white paper on leveling up would not have been published had it not been for his determination to ensure that at the heart of government are 12 clear missions, which enable this country to reach its full potential.

Michael Gove thanked Boris Johnson for his leadership in the upgrade (PA)

As always, he had nothing to do with the same scale of ambition or vision as he (Boris Johnson) did when it came to making this country great.

The Leveling and Regeneration Bill, which is currently before the House of Lords, underpins a series of economic rebalancing goals, which were set out in a government white paper published on last year.

Elsewhere in the debate, Tory backbenchers voiced concerns about the proposed housing and town planning reform.

Ben Everitt, Conservative MP for Milton Keynes North, told MPs: House prices are once again in the headlines. But affordability is the key issue.

Does the Minister of Housing agree with me that when we build new houses, which often takes years and years of planning, they all look like identical housing estates, just like the housing estates we already have ?

We need affordable housing that locals can aspire to and retirement homes to live in later. Does she agree with me that we have to build the right houses in the right place?

Communities Minister Rachel Maclean responded: We are absolutely committed to building the right homes in the right places, which includes giving local communities more say in the design and type of housing.

We do it through the Leveling Up Bill, through design codes, through street votes, through planning system reform.

Conservative MP for Crawley Henry Smith has called for assurances that the Brownfields First policy will be paramount to protecting the Greenbelt and Green Fields from development.

Mr Gove told him it was absolutely at the heart of Homes England’s strategic plan.