A ceasefire in Ukraine is in the interests of the United States
If Russia’s invasion of Ukraine shook the foundations of the international order, a Chinese takeover of Taiwan would lead to profound global geopolitical reorganization, including the end of America’s global preeminence. The longer the war in Ukraine continues to distract the United States from growing challenges in the Indo-Pacific region, the greater the risk of a Chinese attempt to strangle Taiwan through an informal blockade.
It is clear that the greatest threat to American security is not from a declining Russia, but from a rising China that seeks to supplant the United States as the world’s leading power. Yet President Biden rightly stresses the importance of talks with Beijing, with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin calling for dialogue “not a reward” but “a necessity” after his Chinese counterpart refused to meet him on the sidelines of the Asia Security Summit in Singapore.
Curiously, however, the Biden administration is avoiding dialogue and diplomacy with Russia, thus prolonging a war in Ukraine that, far from advancing America’s long-term interests, is a drain on American resources. War is revealing Western military shortcomingswith America’s critical ammunition running out and replenishment capacity turning out to be insufficient.
The last thing Chinese President Xi Jinping wants is the end of the Ukrainian waras that would leave the United States free to focus on the Indo-Pacific.
Biden’s strategy is to continue to bleed Russia into Ukraine. In fact, Biden press release seal along with the other Group of Seven leaders in Hiroshima, Japan, on May 20 pledged to “increase costs for Russia” while pledging “unwavering support for Ukraine for as long as it takes.”
In a separate statement on Ukraine published a day earlier, G7 leaders announced measures to “further restrict Russia’s access to our economies” and tighten the unprecedented penalties against Moscow.
More ominously, Biden and the other six leaders have made maximalist demands to end the war in Ukraine, including that Russia “completely and unconditionally withdraw its troops and military equipment from all of the internationally recognized territory of Ukraine.” ‘Ukraine”. But, with the conflict turning into a war of attrition that prevents either side from making significant advances on the battlefield, a full and unconditional Russian withdrawal is unlikely to occur. In fact, after having formally annex the vast expanses of Ukrainian territory it captured, Russia strengthened its defenses to retain its war gains.
In their joint statement, Biden and the other G7 leaders also pledged to ensure that “Russia pays for Ukraine’s long-term reconstruction.”
Their statement states that G7 states “will continue to take measures available within our national frameworks to find, restrict, freeze, seize and, where appropriate, confiscate or confiscate the assets of individuals and entities who have been sanctioned in connection with the Russia. aggression.” He continues: “We reaffirm that, in accordance with our respective legal systems, Russia’s sovereign assets in our jurisdictions will remain immobilized until Russia pays for the damages it has caused to Ukraine.”
Not only the unilateral seizure of Russian assets unlike a rules-based international order, but the maximalist demands set forth by the G7 leaders are a recipe for endless conflict, which can only benefit China economically and strategically while weakening Russia and undermining the western strength.
With the age of Western dominance already receding, a long war in Ukraine would accelerate world power shift from west to east.
Meanwhile, CIA Director Bill Burns’ recent report clandestine visit in Beijing illustrates Biden’s efforts to appease China as he ramps up sanctions and military pressure on Russia. While seeking economic collapse and regime change in Russia, Biden tried to reassure Xi with what Beijing said are “Five Nos”: No to the change of the Chinese communist system; no to the search for an American economic decoupling vis-à-vis China; no to a “one China, one Taiwan” policy; no to containing China; not a new cold war with China.
The White House may not have directly corroborated these commitments, but similar wording can be found in the Biden administration’s public statements, including assurance in the Indo-Pacific Strategy that “the goal of the United States is not to change the PRC [People’s Republic of China]the most populous, strongest and oldest autocracy in the world.
Biden is wrong if he thinks he can convince China or dissuade it from teaming up with Russia against America. Xi is determined to make China an unparalleled world power. Indeed, China and Russia, with important allies such as Iran, are forming a “Eurasian axisto challenge the American-led world order, including the dollar’s status as the world’s premier reserve currency.
In this context, it would be in the interests of the United States to encourage quiet diplomacy to explore ways to achieve a ceasefire in a war that has a negative global impact by triggering energy and food crises, which in turn contribute to high inflation and slowdown in global growth. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s imminent launch of its long-planned counter-offensive promises to heighten the risk of a direct conflict between Russia and NATO.
Even as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warns that “large numbers of soldiers will die” in his country’s counteroffensive because Russia keep the upper hand in air power, kyiv, with the support of the United States, continues to reject the proposals peace talks that do not focus on Russia leaving the areas it has occupied first.
After more than 15 months of war, it is clear that neither Russia nor Ukraine and its Western allies are able to achieve their main strategic objectives. A ceasefire is the only way out of the current military stalemate.
In the korean war, it took two years of military stalemate to reach an armistice agreement. Such a long delay in concluding an armistice agreement in the current war would mean greater bloodshed and greater devastation without either side making any significant strategic gains.
A protracted war in Ukraine will help formalize a Sino-Russian strategic axis while increasing the likelihood of Chinese aggression against Taiwan. By contrast, a frozen conflict in Ukraine resulting from a ceasefire will keep Moscow preoccupied while leaving America to focus less on Russia, the the most sanctioned countryand more on a globally expansionary China.
Brahma Chellaney is a geostrategist and author of nine books, including the award-winning “Water: Asia’s New Battleground” (Georgetown University Press).
