Trkiye’s Erdogan continues to face challenges in relations with NATO allies after his re-election – Xinhua

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announces the composition of his new cabinet in Ankara, Turkey, June 3, 2023. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)

ANKARA, June 5 (Xinhua) — Trkiye’s relations with NATO allies following President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s re-election for another five years are expected to remain rocky, experts said.

Erdogan won his third presidential term in a runoff election on May 28, which is seen as a substantial force in how Trkiye’s relationship with the West would stay and change, especially at a time when his Relations with the United States, a major NATO ally, are strained. .

Since US President Joe Biden took office in January 2021, his administration has kept its distance from Trkiye mainly because of the latter’s growing cooperation with Russia, a trend that bothers many Western officials and NATO.

Trikiye’s decision to oppose Sweden’s bid for NATO membership has also impacted Ankara’s relations with the United States and other members of the Western defense alliance. .

Delegates attend a NATO membership ceremony for Finland at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, April 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

“A crisis seems to be looming in Trkiye’s relations with NATO over Ankara’s decision to block Sweden’s candidacy to join the alliance,” Serkan Demirtas, a foreign policy analyst based in NATO, told Xinhua. Ankara.

Trkiye has “legitimate security concerns” about the Nordic country joining the alliance and expects more despite Stockholm’s legal efforts to meet its demands, Demirtas noted.

“We will soon know whether Ankara is satisfied or not, but a deadline is approaching,” the Turkish analyst said, referring to the alliance summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, in July, where NATO wants to finalize the process of admission of Sweden.

Some experts believe a compromise could be reached after a phone call from Biden congratulating Erdogan on his re-election brought up NATO expansion.

The two presidents “expressed their shared commitment to continue working together as close partners to deepen cooperation between our countries and our peoples. They also discussed their readiness as NATO allies to address regional and global challenges, including strengthening transatlantic security at the NATO summit in Vilnius,” a White House said. issued May 29.

The national flag of Finland and the NATO emblem are seen at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, April 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

“I suspect that Erdogan will ratify Sweden’s membership until the NATO summit. In this way, the Erdogan administration will want to make progress on the F-16 fighter jets it wants to buy from the United States. united,” Moscow-based Turkish analyst Kerim Has told Xinhua. .

Although Ankara and Washington have repeatedly denied that Trkiye’s endorsement of Sweden’s offer is quid pro quo to buy more US weapons, Has argued that the two issues are linked.

Expelled from the F-35 fighter jet program by Washington for buying Russian S-400 missiles, Ankara has sought to buy more F-16 jets, but the request has been pending with the administration for months Biden and the US Congress.

For Has, the Turkish leader has pushed the file as far as he can, and could finally yield to a compromise, given the economic difficulties of his country which could push him to adopt a conciliatory approach in the hope of securing essential capital.

Ankara ratified Finland’s NATO bid in March, but is still wary of a similar bid from Sweden over the country’s alleged support for Kurdish militants Trkiye considers “terrorists”.

For Washington, the membership of the two Scandinavian states in the alliance is a necessity in the context of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict since it increases the interoperability of NATO.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) greets Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in Ankara, Turkey, Nov. 2, 2019. 8, 2022. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)

On May 31, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Trkiye to finalize Sweden’s NATO membership, saying the Nordic country had already taken significant steps to address Ankara’s objections.

An Ankara-based foreign diplomat whose country is a NATO member told Xinhua that Trkiye will remain a “crucially important member, despite the alliance’s frustration”.

“The relationship is complicated and will remain so,” the source said on condition of anonymity.

According to Tulin Daloglu, an independent analyst based in Ankara, given the growing geostrategic importance of Trkiye as part of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, “the current tense but manageable relationship will continue for the foreseeable future”. .

“US-dominated NATO decision makers want Sweden to join the club as soon as possible. Trkiye is not against this membership or NATO’s open door policy,” she told Xinhua.