Trump lawyers ask DOJ not to indict Trump in classified documents case





Comment this storyComment

Donald Trump’s lawyers went to the Justice Department on Monday morning to argue that the government should not indict the former president for possessing classified documents after he left office, according to people familiar with the matter.

Trump attorneys Lindsey Halligan, John Rowley and James Trusty spent about two hours at the Justice Department and left without speaking to reporters. They met with Justice Department staff, including Special Counsel Jack Smith and a senior career official, but not Attorney General Merrick Garland or Assistant Attorney General Lisa Monaco, people familiar with the matter said. who, like others interviewed for this article, spoke on condition of anonymity. to discuss in camera proceedings.

The Justice Department declined to comment.

While it’s not uncommon in high-profile cases for defense attorneys to get such a meeting with Justice Department officials near the end of an investigation, current and former officials say such presentations change. prosecutors rarely notice.

Two Trump advisers briefed at Monday’s meeting said they continued to believe Smith would finalize a charging decision in the coming weeks. Advisers said they were preparing for a possible indictment of the former president, and the meeting did not change their expectations.

A CBS News camera crew first spotted Trump’s attorneys entering the building.

In late May, Rowley and Trusty sent a letter to Garland requesting a meeting to discuss what they call the unfair treatment of Trump by Smith, who is leading the investigation. They and Halligan, along with Timothy Parlatore, an attorney who has since left Trump’s legal team, sent a much more detailed letter to members of Congress in late April saying the classified documents matter should be dealt with. an administrative investigation, not a criminal case.

Smith was named to lead the case in November, after Trump launched his bid for president in 2024. His team of federal prosecutors is investigating whether Trump or those close to him mishandled classified documents the former president has retained after he left office, or hampered government efforts to recover them.

As special counsel, Smith has greater autonomy than other Justice Department prosecutors. Under departmental regulations, the attorney general can only overrule the special counsel’s decision if the counsel failed to follow Justice Department policies and practices.

The grand jury weighing the evidence in the documents case heard from dozens of witnesses at the federal courthouse in downtown Washington. Investigators also have surveillance video showing boxes of documents being moved to Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s Florida residence and private club, and an audio recording of Trump talking about having an apparently classified document in his possession.

Grand jury proceedings are secret, and prosecutors typically won’t discuss an investigation while it’s still ongoing.

The classified documents case is one of four criminal investigations involving the former president. Smith is separately investigating the conduct of Trump and those around him in efforts to block the results of the 2020 presidential election. The Fulton County, Georgia, district attorney is doing the same. And Trump was indicted in New York for falsifying business documents related to silent payments during the 2016 election.

Trump-Funded Studies Challenging Voter Fraud Face Two Investigations

Trump has denied wrongdoing in each case. After Monday’s meeting ended, Trump posted on social media: HOW CAN I BE ACCUSED, WHO DID NOTHING WRONG, WHEN NO OTHER PRESIDENT HAS BEEN ACCUSED IN THE GREATEST WITCH HUNT ALL TIME !

In the April letter to US lawmakers, Trump’s lawyers explained why Trump should not be charged. They said White House practices for handling classified information, in multiple jurisdictions, differ so much from how other parts of government handle national secrets, and therefore the Mar-a-Lago case. should be treated as a civil matter, not a criminal. The letter also said Trump’s departure from the White House had been rushed and there were insufficient opportunities to separate papers that should not be kept.

The review of Trump’s retention of classified documents after leaving the White House goes back more than two years. It started with the National Archives and Records Administration, which spent months asking Trump to return what it suspected were historical records of presidential documents that are government property and have not been transferred. to the archives at the end of Trump’s term.

Fifteen boxes of Mar-a-Lago papers were sent to the archives in early 2022. When archive officials opened the boxes, they found over 100 classified documents scattered among the various items. This led to speculation whether Trump had more classified papers at his Florida home. Trump’s legal team turned over 38 more documents last June in response to a grand jury subpoena. But an FBI search of Mar-a-Lago two months later revealed more than 100 additional documents and items marked classified, even though the subpoena had demanded the return of any such material.

Over the past few weeks, Smiths’ team has asked records managers to complete the collection and dispatch of a separate tranche of government documents that were the subject of a different subpoena. That subpoena, on file, was for documents regarding the Trump administrations’ classification and declassification practices, according to a person familiar with the request, who also spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss it. The request included classification training logs, any material related to safeguarding sensitive Trump White House documents, decisions made regarding classification policy and more, the person added. The archive has already turned over thousands of documents to the Justice Department, the person said, and continues to produce them as quickly as possible.

Perry Stein contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/2023/06/05/trump-lawyers-meeting-justice-doj/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos