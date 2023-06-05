Signaling error appears to have caused major train crash in IndiaExBulletin

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

More than many other nations, India travels by rail.

The most populous country in the world has one of the busiest railway systems in the world. Its old trains feature in Bollywood movies. His most recent are a symbol of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s economic modernization. So how did three trains collide, killing at least 275 people?

INSKEEP: Journalist Shalu Yadav followed this story from New Delhi.

INSKEEP: Didn’t India spend a lot of money upgrading its rail network? I read about it.

YADAV: Yes, Steve. And in recent years, the number of accidents has decreased because the Modi government has spent billions of dollars to modernize the system. But even so, Indian Railways remains a huge work in progress. You have to remember, Steve, this is one of the largest and oldest railway networks in the world – most of it built by the British. And so maintenance is a bit of a Herculean task, even if you spend a lot of money. And Prime Minister Modi has prioritized high-speed trains in particular as part of his idea to connect India faster. But some critics say it comes at the cost of maintaining older trains and the system they run on.

INSKEEP: Oh, that’s interesting because from the pictures of this terrible wreck, these look like the classic old Indian colorful trains. Are the biggest ones on…

YADAV: Yes.

INSKEEP: …Completely different security systems?

YADAV: Well, most aspects of the old trains, I would say, remain on the old security system. There weren’t many upgrades to accommodate even high-speed trains. Now, India’s railway minister has hinted that a signal failure is a likely cause that led to this disaster, but he hasn’t ruled out human error.

YADAV: Authorities say the two trains had approached Balasore district station under a green signal, indicating everything was safe, but it went horribly wrong. A passenger train en route to the southern city of Chennai has derailed after colliding with a stationary freight train. Its cars which fell on the opposite track were then rammed by another passenger train which was coming at high speed from the other side…

YADAV: …Leading to the worst train disaster this country has seen in two decades, Steve.

INSKEEP: How important is India’s rail service, modernized or not?

YADAV: Quite important. It is in fact the lifeline of the country, as it transports more than 25 million people every day. And it connects this vast country of 1.4 billion people. It’s often, you know, the cheapest and fastest form of transportation for most people in the country, especially the working class who depend on it to get to – you know, their place of work from the villages to the cities. Even supplies of milk and gasoline depend on the trains. And many of the families of the victims and injured, Steve, still depend on rail services to find their loved ones. And with that service interrupted, some are now making long journeys by road to reach the spot where authorities say more than a hundred bodies remain unclaimed or unidentified.

INSKEEP: How is the recovery effort going?

YADAV: Well, it’s still ongoing, thriving as we speak, Steve. It took over a thousand rescue workers working 24/7, you know, since Friday night with heavy machinery trying to clear the tons of debris that was on the tracks. Officials say the operation should be back to normal by Tuesday night or Wednesday, Steve.

INSKEEP: Journalist Shalu Yadav is in New Delhi.

