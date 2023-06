Ron DeSantis Refutes Nikki Haley’s ‘Weird’ and ‘Ridiculous’ Donald Trump Attacks

Ron DeSantis reprimands two opponents in the 2024 presidential primary for attacks he calls ‘weird’, ‘ridiculous’ and an attempt to sell a ‘ball of merchandise’.

On Monday’s Brian Kilmeade radio show, the Florida governor presented a counter-argument to the cutting criticisms of Nikki Haley and Donald Trump in recent days.

Former United Nations envoy Haley blasted DeSantis during a CNN town hall on Sunday for his failure to work constructively with the Walt Disney Company. She accused DeSantis of “hypocrisy” given Disney’s previous campaign donations and urged the governor of Florida to pick up the phone, deal with it, get it right.

DeSantis dissented, calling Haley’s attacks “weird” and calling them unfounded in reality.

“I mean, somebody makes a campaign contribution and you’re supposed to file for them. That’s not how I operate. People can support me or not support me. I call them what I see them and if you supported me, but you’re wrong, I’m going to do what’s right,” DeSantis told Kilmeade.

Haley has accused DeSantis of “vendetta tricks,” but DeSantis believes his fight against Disney is a test of principle his opponents are failing.

“The days of Republicans deferring to big business, I think, must be over. All these other Republicans aren’t ready to do that,” DeSantis said Monday.

The governor also applauded Trump, who continues to face criticism. DeSantis has not done a good job as governor and has been worse than Andrew Cuomo of New York, a Democrat, in handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

“So here is the problem. He talked about how good we’ve done in Florida for years. He said “we were one of the great governors, Florida is one of the great states”. Florida remained open. They did it well during COVID, ‘all of it,'” DeSantis argued.

“Now he’s changed his tune and he’s saying Andrew Cuomo has done better with his lockdowns in New York than us,” DeSantis added. “I can count the number of Republicans on my hand who would have rather lived under Cuomo’s lockdowns than lived under freedom. So he’s just trying to sell people a bill of goods.

DeSantis also dismissed Trump’s claims that running against him is “disloyal.”

“And I don’t think anyone actually believes that. Here’s what I think: I owe loyalty to the people who elected me,” DeSantis said.

“They don’t need to be loyal to elected officials. It’s our job to be true to them and their aspirations and the larger cause, you know, be true to your faith and your family and your country, other politicians, you work with them so you can make advancing a larger mission, but people have to earn it.

DeSantis also dismissed claims that he should run in a future election and stand down for Trump.

“You know, some people tell me, ‘Oh, well, you know, you should just wait until 28. It would make sense if you were running to be somebody, but I’m not running to be somebody. . I run to do something. And I think 2024 is the country’s hour of need.

