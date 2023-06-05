Venice is not alone: ​​7 cities in distress in the world





Today, New York’s five boroughs are covered with more than one million buildings, weighing approximately 1.68 trillion pounds (762 billion kilograms). “Weight and local geology are a secondary factor in the case of New York,” says Matt Wei, a geophysicist and professor at the Graduate School of Oceanography at the University of Rhode Island. “The main reason their city is sinking is glacial isostatic adjustment.” Glacial isostatic adjustment (GIA) is a process by which the earth’s crust adjusts in response to the melting of huge ice sheets like the one that covered North America during the last ice age. When ice caps accumulate on earth, they crush the earth’s crust beneath them. As the ice melts, the crust slowly returns to its original position. Think of a cushion renewing its original shape after you get up from the chair you were sitting on. New York is in an interesting position as it is sinking due to the fact that the last ice age caused it to rise because the heaviest layers of ice were inland. Now that the ice has melted, the middle of North America is heaving, while the edges are sinking. “In New York, the average depression is between 1 to 2 millimeters [0.03 to 0.07 inches] per year, plus 3 to 4 millimeters [0.11 to 0.15 inches] per year due to sea level rise,” says Wei, co-author of a study 2023 on the fate of New York. “Relative sea level rise can be a few millimeters per year. Depending on site elevation, you can expect 0.4 to 0.6 meters. [1.3 to 1.9 feet] relative sea level rise in 100 years.

